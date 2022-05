CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. /FLORIDA NEWSWIRE/ — Coral Springs Medical & Dental, part of the HG Doctors Family, announced today that the City of Coral Springs honored it with a 2022 Business Excellence Award in the “Heart of the Community” category. The city honored businesses located within the municipal boundaries that represent a commitment to the financial vitality of the city. Businesses were nominated by various members of the community and then the city followed up with nominee interviews to best determine the winners.

