ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Redox signaling induces laminin receptor ribosomal protein-SA expression to improve cell adhesion following radiofrequency glow discharge treatments

By Sasikumar Ponnusamy
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent biomaterials effectively replace biological structures but are limited by infections and long-term material failures. This study examined the molecular mechanisms of radio frequency glow discharge treatments (RFGDT) in mediating the disinfection of biomaterial surfaces and concurrently promoting cell attachment and proliferation. Dental biomaterials were subjected to RFGDT, and viability of...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Glutathione prevents high glucose-induced pancreatic fibrosis by suppressing pancreatic stellate cell activation via the ROS/TGFÎ²/SMAD pathway

The activation of pancreatic stellate cells (PSCs) is the key mechanism of pancreatic fibrosis, which can lead to Î²-cell failure. Oxidative stress is an important risk factor for PSC activation. There is no direct evidence proving if administration of glutathione can inhibit fibrosis and Î²-cell failure. To explore the role of glutathione in pancreatic fibrosis and Î²-cell failure induced by hyperglycaemia, we established a rat model of pancreatic fibrosis and Î²-cell failure. The model was founded through long-term oscillating glucose (LOsG) intake and the setup of a sham group and a glutathione intervention group. In vitro, rat PSCs were treated with low glucose, high glucose, or high glucose plus glutathione to explore the mechanism of high glucose-induced PSC activation and the downstream effects of glutathione. Compared with sham rats, LOsG-treated rats had higher reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels in peripheral leukocytes and pancreatic tissue while TGFÎ² signalling was upregulated. In addition, as the number of PSCs and pancreatic fibrosis increased, Î²-cell function was significantly impaired. Glutathione evidently inhibited the upregulation of TGFÎ² signalling and several unfavourable outcomes caused by LOsG. In vitro treatment of high glucose for 72"‰h resulted in higher ROS accumulation and potentiated TGFÎ² pathway activation in PSCs. PSCs showed myofibroblast phenotype transformation with upregulation of Î±-SMA expression and increased cell proliferation and migration. Treatment with either glutathione or TGFÎ² pathway inhibitors alleviated these changes. Together, our findings suggest that glutathione can inhibit PSC activation-induced pancreatic fibrosis via blocking ROS/TGFÎ²/SMAD signalling in vivo and in vitro.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tea consumption and risk of incident dementia: A prospective cohort study of 377 592 UK Biobank participants

As a widely consumed beverage, tea boasts diverse health benefits. Herein, we aimed to investigate the association between tea consumption and dementia risk. We conducted a prospective cohort study with 377 592 UK Biobank participants during a 9-year follow-up. Cox regression models adjusted for age, sex, ethnicity, Townsend deprivation index, education, body mass index, lifestyle factors, dietary factors and apolipoprotein E4 status were used to examine the association of tea consumption with dementia risk. Subgroup analyses stratified by age, sex and forms of dementia (Alzheimer's disease [AD] and vascular dementia [VD]) were performed. Moreover, the restricted cubic splines were used to calculate the nonlinear relationship between daily dosage of tea and dementia risk. After adjustment for all covariates, tea drinkers were 16% (95% confidence interval: 8"“23) less likely to develop dementia compared with non-drinkers. Moderate consumption (1"“6 cups/day) of tea exerted significant protective effects. Subgroup analyses showed that mid-aged participants or males benefited more from tea consumption. Moreover, moderate drinkers had a 16"“19% lower hazard of AD and a 25"“29% lower hazard of VD. Furthermore, a U-shaped association between tea consumption and dementia risk was shown (Pnon-linearity"‰="‰7Eâˆ’04), and the consumption of around three cups per day showed the strongest protective effect. Within 3 cups/day, drinking one extra cup of tea per day brought a 6% reduction of incidence. In conclusion, moderate consumption of tea was significantly associated with a reduced risk of dementia, suggesting that tea consumption could be a modifiable lifestyle factor for dementia.
DRINKS
Nature.com

DNA hypermethylation modification promotes the development of hepatocellular carcinoma by depressing the tumor suppressor gene ZNF334

DNA methylation plays a pivotal role in the development and progression of tumors. However, studies focused on the dynamic changes of DNA methylation in the development of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) are rare. To systematically illustrate the dynamic DNA methylation alternation from premalignant to early-stage liver cancer with the same genetic background, this study enrolled 5 HBV-related patients preceded with liver cirrhosis, pathologically identified as early-stage HCC with dysplastic nodules. Liver fibrosis tissues, dysplastic nodules and early HCC tissues from these patients were used to measure DNA methylation. Here, we report significant differences in the DNA methylation spectrum among the three types of tissues. In the early stage of HCC, DNA hypermethylation of tumor suppressor genes is predominant. Additionally, DNA hypermethylation in the early stage of HCC changes the binding ability of transcription factor TP53 to the promoter of tumor suppressor gene ZNF334, and inhibits the expression of ZNF334 at the transcription level. Furthermore, through a series of in vivo and in vitro experiments, we have clarified the exacerbation effect of tumor suppressor gene ZNF334 deletion in the occurrence of HCC. Combined with clinical data, we found that the overall survival and relapse-free survival of patients with high ZNF334 expression are significantly longer. Thus, we partly elucidated a sequential alternation of DNA methylation modification during the occurrence of HCC, and clarified the biological function and regulatory mechanism of the tumor suppressor gene ZNF334, which is regulated by related DNA methylation sites. Our study provides a new target and clinical evidence for the early diagnosis and sheds light on the precise treatment of liver cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Stage IV colon cancer patients without DENND2D expression benefit more from neoadjuvant chemotherapy

According to the EPOC study, chemotherapy could improve 5-year disease-free survival of stage IV colon cancer patients by 8.1%. However, more molecular biomarkers are required to identify patients who need neoadjuvant chemotherapy. DENND2D expression was evaluated by immunohistochemistry in 181 stage IV colon cancer patients. The prognosis was better for patients with DENND2D expression than patients without DENND2D expression (5-year overall survival [OS]: 42% vs. 12%, p"‰="‰0.038; 5-year disease-free survival: 20% vs. 10%, p"‰="‰0.001). Subgroup analysis of the DENND2D-negative group showed that patients treated with neoadjuvant chemotherapy achieved longer OS than patients without neoadjuvant chemotherapy (RR"‰="‰0.179; 95% CI"‰="‰0.054"“0.598; p"‰="‰0.003). DENND2D suppressed CRC proliferation in vitro and in vivo. Downregulation of DENND2D also promoted metastasis to distant organs in vivo. Mechanistically, DENND2D suppressed the MAPK pathway in CRC. Colon cancer patients who were DENND2D negative always showed a worse prognosis and were more likely to benefit from neoadjuvant chemotherapy. DENND2D may be a new prognostic factor and a predictor of the need for neoadjuvant chemotherapy in stage IV colon cancer.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Cell#Redox#Stem Cells#Cell Biology#Sg#Pg#Pretreatments#Nac#Ribosomal Protein Sa
Nature.com

Prevalence, phenotypic characteristics and prognostic role of apparent treatment resistant hypertension in the German Chronic Kidney Disease (GCKD) study

Treatment resistant hypertension (TRH) appears of particular relevance in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). However, causes and consequences of TRH in CKD patients remain incompletely understood. Therefore, we analyzed the prevalence of apparent TRH (aTRH), and phenotypic characteristics and prognosis associated with aTRH among participants of the German Chronic Kidney Disease (GCKD) study. As insufficient medication adherence has been shown to be a frequent cause of pseudoresistance, we also assessed treatment adherence. Study participants were classified as having aTRH, controlled hypertension and uncontrolled hypertension based on study visit blood pressure and self-reported medication intake. Drug adherence was assessed by comparing self-reported antihypertensive medication with detectable urinary drug metabolites measured by mass spectroscopy. Out of 4901 individuals included in this study, 38% were classified as having aTRH. Male sex, older age, lower estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), higher body mass index (BMI), higher urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio (UACR) and presence of diabetes mellitus were independently associated with higher prevalence of aTRH in a multivariable adjusted regression model. Patients classified as aTRH had higher risk for major adverse cardiovascular events and worsening of kidney disease compared to patients with no aTRH after multivariate adjustment for potential confounders. There was a high agreement between self-reported medication and detectable urinary drug metabolites. In conclusion, in a cohort of Caucasian patients with moderately severe CKD, aTRH was highly prevalent and, in most cases, likely not caused by low medication adherence. Furthermore, aTRH was linked to cardio-renal endpoints, emphasizing the need for improved management.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Genetic study identifies migraine causes and promising therapeutic targets

QUT genetic researchers have found blood proteins that cause migraine and have a shared link with Alzheimer's disease that could potentially be prevented by repurposing existing therapeutics. Findings from the genetic analyses were published in Nature Communications by Professor Dale Nyholt and his Ph.D. candidate Hamzeh Tanha from the QUT...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mechanisms and clinical implications of intervertebral disc calcification

Low back pain is a leading cause of disability worldwide. Intervertebral disc (IVD) degeneration is often associated with low back pain but is sometimes asymptomatic. IVD calcification is an often overlooked disc phenotype that might have considerable clinical impact. IVD calcification is not a rare finding in ageing or in degenerative and scoliotic spinal conditions, but is often ignored and under-reported. IVD calcification may lead to stiffer IVDs and altered segmental biomechanics, more severe IVD degeneration, inflammation and low back pain. Calcification is not restricted to the IVD but is also observed in the degeneration of other cartilaginous tissues, such as joint cartilage, and is involved in the tissue inflammatory process. Furthermore, IVD calcification may also affect the vertebral endplate, leading to Modic changes (non-neoplastic subchondral vertebral bone marrow lesions) and the generation of pain. Such effects in the spine might develop in similar ways to the development of subchondral marrow lesions of the knee, which are associated with osteoarthritis-related pain. We propose that IVD calcification is a phenotypic biomarker of clinically relevant disc degeneration and endplate changes. As IVD calcification has implications for the management and prognosis of degenerative spinal changes and could affect targeted therapeutics and regenerative approaches for the spine, awareness of IVD calcification should be raised in the spine community.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
MTA
Nature.com

An anti-SARS-CoV-2 metabolite is reduced in diabetes

A glucose-like metabolite, which is reduced in the serum of diabetic patients, inhibits the entry of SARS-CoV-2 into key cellular targets. The work led by Cheng and colleagues provides a molecular explanation for the increased risk of severe COVID-19 in patients with diabetes. From the very beginning of the SARS-CoV-2...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

Tumors Can Coax Neighboring Cells Into Supporting Their Growth

Tumors can force neighboring cells into supporting cancer growth by releasing lactate into their local environment, according to researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine. The findings pave the way for future drug treatments that thwart that defense mechanism to help cancer patients. In the study, published May 10 in Cell Reports,...
CANCER
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Hypoxia-activated neuropeptide Y/Y5 receptor/RhoA pathway triggers chromosomal instability and bone metastasis in Ewing sarcoma

In this article Sung-Hyeok Hong should have been denoted as an equally contributing author. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Congyi Lu, Akanksha Mahajan, Sung-Hyeok Hong. Department of Physiology and Biophysics, Georgetown University, Washington, DC, USA. Congyi Lu. New York Genome Center, New York, NY, USA.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transcriptomic mapping uncovers Purkinje neuron plasticity driving learning

Cellular diversification is critical for specialized functions of the brain including learning and memory1. Single-cell RNAÂ sequencing facilitates transcriptomic profiling of distinct major types of neuron2,3,4, but the divergence of transcriptomic profiles within a neuronal population and their link to function remain poorly understood. Here we isolate nuclei tagged5 in specific cell types followed by single-nucleus RNA sequencing to profile Purkinje neurons and map their responses to motor activity and learning. We find that two major subpopulations of Purkinje neurons, identified by expression of theÂ genes Aldoc and Plcb4, bear distinct transcriptomic features. Plcb4+, but not Aldoc+, Purkinje neurons exhibit robust plasticity of gene expression in mice subjected to sensorimotor and learning experience. In vivo calcium imaging and optogenetic perturbation reveal that Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons have a crucial role in associative learning. Integrating single-nucleus RNAÂ sequencing datasets with weighted gene co-expressionÂ network analysis uncovers a learning gene module that includes components of FGFR2 signalling in Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons. Knockout of Fgfr2 in Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons in mice using CRISPR disrupts motor learning. Our findings define how diversification of Purkinje neurons is linked to their responses in motor learning and provide a foundation for understanding their differential vulnerability to neurological disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Novel brown adipose tissue candidate genes predicted by the human gene connectome

Brown adipose tissue (BAT) is a promising therapeutic target against obesity. Therefore, research on the genetic architecture of BAT could be key for the development of successful therapies against this complex phenotype. Hypothesis-driven candidate gene association studies are useful for studying genetic determinants of complex traits, but they are dependent upon the previous knowledge to select candidate genes. Here, we predicted 107 novel-BAT candidate genes in silico using the uncoupling protein one (UCP1) as the hallmark of BAT activity. We first identified the top 1% of human genes predicted by the human gene connectome to be biologically closest to the UCP1, estimating 167 additional pathway genes (BAT connectome). We validated this prediction by showing that 60 genes already associated with BAT were included in the connectome and they were biologically closer to each other than expected by chance (p"‰<"‰2.2"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’16). The rest of genes (107) are potential candidates for BAT, being also closer to known BAT genes and more expressed in BAT biopsies than expected by chance (p"‰<"‰2.2"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’16; p"‰="‰4.39"‰Ã—"‰10"“02). The resulting new list of predicted human BAT genes should be useful for the discovery of novel BAT genes and metabolic pathways.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Long non-coding RNA LINC00926 regulates WNT10B signaling pathway thereby altering inflammatory gene expression in PTSD

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which frequently occurs in the aftermath of a psychologically traumatic event is characterized by heightened inflammation. People with PTSD also suffer from a number of comorbid clinical and behavioral disorders that are related to chronic inflammation. Thus, understanding the mechanisms of enhanced inflammation in PTSD can provide insights into the relationship between PTSD and associated comorbid disorders. In the current study, we investigated the role of large intervening non-coding RNAs (lincRNAs) in the regulation of inflammation in people diagnosed with PTSD. We observed that WNT ligand, WNT10B, was upregulated in the peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) of PTSD patients. This observation was associated with higher H3K4me3 signals around WNT10B promotor in PTSD patients compared to those without PTSD. Increased H3K4me3 resulted from LINC00926, which we found to be upregulated in the PTSD sample, bringing in histone methyltransferase, MLL1, onto WNT10B promotor leading to the introduction of H3K4 trimethylation. The addition of recombinant human WNT10B to pre-activated peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) led to increased expression of inflammatory genes such as IFNG and IL17A, suggesting that WNT10B is involved in their upregulation. Together, our data suggested that LINC00926 interacts physically with MLL1 and thereby controls the expression of IFNG and IL17A. This is the first time a long non-coding RNA is shown to regulate the expression of WNT10B and consequently inflammation. This observation has high relevance to our understanding of disease mechanisms of PTSD and comorbidities associated with PTSD.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Image registration method using representative feature detection and iterative coherent spatial mapping for infrared medical images with flat regions

In the registration of medical images, nonrigid registration targets, images with large displacement caused by different postures of the human body, and frequent variations in image intensity due to physiological phenomena are substantial problems that make medical images less suitable for intensity-based image registration modes. These problems also greatly increase the difficulty and complexity of feature detection and matching for feature-based image registration modes. This research introduces an automatic image registration algorithm for infrared medical images that offers the following benefits: effective detection of feature points in flat regions (cold patterns) that appear due to changes in the human body's thermal patterns, improved mismatch removal through coherent spatial mapping for improved feature point matching, and large-displacement optical flow for optimal transformation. This method was compared with various classical gold standard image registration methods to evaluate its performance. The models were compared for the three key steps of the registration process-feature detection, feature point matching, and image transformation-and the results are presented visually and quantitatively. The results demonstrate that the proposed method outperforms existing methods in all tasks, including in terms of the features detected, uniformity of feature points, matching accuracy, and control point sparsity, and achieves optimal image transformation. The performance of the proposed method with four common image types was also evaluated, and the results verify that the proposed method has a high degree of stability and can effectively register medical images under a variety of conditions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effects of age and gender on body composition indices as predictors of mortality in middle-aged and old people

To determine whether body composition indices interact with age and gender as a predictor of all-cause mortality, 1200 participants at least 40Â years of age were recruited in 2009 and 2010. A multi-frequency bioelectrical impedance analysis device was used to measure each participant's body composition indices, including the fat mass index (FMI), fat free mass index (FFMI), skeletal muscle mass index (SMMI), and visceral fat area index (VFAI). A baseline questionnaire was used to collect demographic information about lifestyle habits, socioeconomic status, and medical conditions. All claimed records of death from 2009 to 2018 in the National Health Insurance Research Databank were identified. The all-cause mortality rate was 8.67% after a mean follow-up period of 5.86"‰Â±"‰2.39 person-years. The Cox proportional hazard model analysis showed significantly negative associations between FFMI or SMMI with all-cause mortality in the total group and those aged"‰\(\geq\)"‰65 y/o. The FFMI and SMMI were negative predictors of mortality in both genders. The FMI and VFAI were positive predictors of mortality exclusively in females. In conclusion, the SMMI is a better predictor of mortality than the BMI, FMI, and FFMI, especially in older adults. A higher fat mass or visceral fat distribution may predict higher mortality in females.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Testing the adaptive hypothesis of lagging-strand encoding in bacterial genomes

Arising from Christopher N. Merrikh & Houra Merrikh. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-07110-3 (2018) Genes are preferentially encoded on the leading instead of the lagging strand of DNA replication in most bacterial genomes1, likely because lagging-strand encoding is selectively disfavored. Merrikh and Merrikh, however, proposed that lagging-strand encoding is adaptive, based on their inferred gene inversions and a comparison of nucleotide substitution rates2. Here we point out methodological flaws and errors in their analyses and logical problems of their interpretation. Our new analysis of their data and analysis of other publicly available data do not support the adaptive hypothesis of lagging-strand encoding.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Ferutinin induces osteoblast differentiation of DPSCs via induction of KLF2 and autophagy/mitophagy

Osteoblast differentiation is critically reduced in various bone-related pathogenesis, including arthritis and osteoporosis. For future development of effective regenerative therapeutics, herein, we reveal the involved molecular mechanisms of a phytoestrogen, ferutinin-induced initiation of osteoblast differentiation from dental pulp-derived stem cell (DPSC). We demonstrate the significantly increased expression level of a transcription factor, Kruppel-like factor 2 (KLF2) along with autophagy-related molecules in DPSCs after induction with ferutinin. The loss-of-function and the gain-of-function approaches of KLF2 confirmed that the ferutinin-induced KLF2 modulated autophagic and OB differentiation-related molecules. Further, knockdown of the autophagic molecule (ATG7 or BECN1) from DPSC resulted not only in a decreased level of KLF2 but also in the reduced levels of OB differentiation-related molecules. Moreover, mitochondrial membrane potential-related molecules were increased and induction of mitophagy was observed in DPSCs after the addition of ferutinin. The reduction of mitochondrial as well as total ROS generations; and induction of intracellular Ca2+ production were also observed in ferutinin-treated DPSCs. To test the mitochondrial respiration in DPSCs, we found that the cells treated with ferutinin showed a reduced extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) than that of their vehicle-treated counterparts. Furthermore, mechanistically, chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) analysis revealed that the addition of ferutinin in DPSCs not only induced the level of KLF2, but also induced the transcriptionally active epigenetic marks (H3K27Ac and H3K4me3) on the promoter region of the autophagic molecule ATG7. These results provide strong evidence that ferutinin stimulates OB differentiation via induction of KLF2-mediated autophagy/mitophagy.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Patient-reported outcomes and neurotoxicity markers in patients treated with bispecific LV20.19 CAR T cell therapy

With the rising number of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell treated patients, it is increasingly important to understand the treatment's impact on patient-reported outcomes (PROs) and, ideally, identify biomarkers of central nervous system (CNS) adverse effects. Methods. The purpose of this exploratory study was to assess short-term PROs and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Precisely translating computed tomography diagnosis accuracy into therapeutic intervention by a carbon-iodine conjugated polymer

X-ray computed tomography (CT) has an important role in precision medicine. However, CT contrast agents with high efficiency and the ability to translate diagnostic accuracy into therapeutic intervention are scarce. Here, poly(diiododiacetylene) (PIDA), a conjugated polymer composed of only carbon and iodine atoms, is reported as an efficient CT contrast agentÂ to bridge CT diagnostic imaging with therapeutic intervention. PIDA has a high iodine payload (>84"‰wt%), and the aggregation of nanofibrous PIDA can further amplify CT intensity and has improved geometrical and positional stability in vivo. Moreover, with a conjugated backbone, PIDA is in deep blue color, making it dually visible by both CT imaging and the naked eyes. The performance of PIDA in CT-guided preoperative planning and visualization-guided surgery is validated using orthotopic xenograft rat models. In addition, PIDA excels clinical fiducial markers of imaging-guided radiotherapy in efficiency and biocompatibility, and exhibits successful guidance of robotic radiotherapy on Beagles, demonstrating clinical potential to translate CT diagnosis accuracy into therapeutic intervention for precision medicine.
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy