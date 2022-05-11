ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Population distributions of single-cell adhesion parameters during the cell cycle from high-throughput robotic fluidic force microscopy

By Ãgoston G. Nagy
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingle-cell adhesion plays an essential role in biological and biomedical sciences, but its precise measurement for a large number of cells is still a challengingÂ task. At present, typical force measuring techniques usually offer low throughput, a few cells per day, and therefore are unable to uncover phenomena emerging at the...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Glutathione prevents high glucose-induced pancreatic fibrosis by suppressing pancreatic stellate cell activation via the ROS/TGFÎ²/SMAD pathway

The activation of pancreatic stellate cells (PSCs) is the key mechanism of pancreatic fibrosis, which can lead to Î²-cell failure. Oxidative stress is an important risk factor for PSC activation. There is no direct evidence proving if administration of glutathione can inhibit fibrosis and Î²-cell failure. To explore the role of glutathione in pancreatic fibrosis and Î²-cell failure induced by hyperglycaemia, we established a rat model of pancreatic fibrosis and Î²-cell failure. The model was founded through long-term oscillating glucose (LOsG) intake and the setup of a sham group and a glutathione intervention group. In vitro, rat PSCs were treated with low glucose, high glucose, or high glucose plus glutathione to explore the mechanism of high glucose-induced PSC activation and the downstream effects of glutathione. Compared with sham rats, LOsG-treated rats had higher reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels in peripheral leukocytes and pancreatic tissue while TGFÎ² signalling was upregulated. In addition, as the number of PSCs and pancreatic fibrosis increased, Î²-cell function was significantly impaired. Glutathione evidently inhibited the upregulation of TGFÎ² signalling and several unfavourable outcomes caused by LOsG. In vitro treatment of high glucose for 72"‰h resulted in higher ROS accumulation and potentiated TGFÎ² pathway activation in PSCs. PSCs showed myofibroblast phenotype transformation with upregulation of Î±-SMA expression and increased cell proliferation and migration. Treatment with either glutathione or TGFÎ² pathway inhibitors alleviated these changes. Together, our findings suggest that glutathione can inhibit PSC activation-induced pancreatic fibrosis via blocking ROS/TGFÎ²/SMAD signalling in vivo and in vitro.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transcriptomic mapping uncovers Purkinje neuron plasticity driving learning

Cellular diversification is critical for specialized functions of the brain including learning and memory1. Single-cell RNAÂ sequencing facilitates transcriptomic profiling of distinct major types of neuron2,3,4, but the divergence of transcriptomic profiles within a neuronal population and their link to function remain poorly understood. Here we isolate nuclei tagged5 in specific cell types followed by single-nucleus RNA sequencing to profile Purkinje neurons and map their responses to motor activity and learning. We find that two major subpopulations of Purkinje neurons, identified by expression of theÂ genes Aldoc and Plcb4, bear distinct transcriptomic features. Plcb4+, but not Aldoc+, Purkinje neurons exhibit robust plasticity of gene expression in mice subjected to sensorimotor and learning experience. In vivo calcium imaging and optogenetic perturbation reveal that Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons have a crucial role in associative learning. Integrating single-nucleus RNAÂ sequencing datasets with weighted gene co-expressionÂ network analysis uncovers a learning gene module that includes components of FGFR2 signalling in Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons. Knockout of Fgfr2 in Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons in mice using CRISPR disrupts motor learning. Our findings define how diversification of Purkinje neurons is linked to their responses in motor learning and provide a foundation for understanding their differential vulnerability to neurological disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Image registration method using representative feature detection and iterative coherent spatial mapping for infrared medical images with flat regions

In the registration of medical images, nonrigid registration targets, images with large displacement caused by different postures of the human body, and frequent variations in image intensity due to physiological phenomena are substantial problems that make medical images less suitable for intensity-based image registration modes. These problems also greatly increase the difficulty and complexity of feature detection and matching for feature-based image registration modes. This research introduces an automatic image registration algorithm for infrared medical images that offers the following benefits: effective detection of feature points in flat regions (cold patterns) that appear due to changes in the human body's thermal patterns, improved mismatch removal through coherent spatial mapping for improved feature point matching, and large-displacement optical flow for optimal transformation. This method was compared with various classical gold standard image registration methods to evaluate its performance. The models were compared for the three key steps of the registration process-feature detection, feature point matching, and image transformation-and the results are presented visually and quantitatively. The results demonstrate that the proposed method outperforms existing methods in all tasks, including in terms of the features detected, uniformity of feature points, matching accuracy, and control point sparsity, and achieves optimal image transformation. The performance of the proposed method with four common image types was also evaluated, and the results verify that the proposed method has a high degree of stability and can effectively register medical images under a variety of conditions.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Cells#Cell Cycle#Adhesive#Cancer Cell#Cell Division#Challenging
Nature.com

DNA hypermethylation modification promotes the development of hepatocellular carcinoma by depressing the tumor suppressor gene ZNF334

DNA methylation plays a pivotal role in the development and progression of tumors. However, studies focused on the dynamic changes of DNA methylation in the development of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) are rare. To systematically illustrate the dynamic DNA methylation alternation from premalignant to early-stage liver cancer with the same genetic background, this study enrolled 5 HBV-related patients preceded with liver cirrhosis, pathologically identified as early-stage HCC with dysplastic nodules. Liver fibrosis tissues, dysplastic nodules and early HCC tissues from these patients were used to measure DNA methylation. Here, we report significant differences in the DNA methylation spectrum among the three types of tissues. In the early stage of HCC, DNA hypermethylation of tumor suppressor genes is predominant. Additionally, DNA hypermethylation in the early stage of HCC changes the binding ability of transcription factor TP53 to the promoter of tumor suppressor gene ZNF334, and inhibits the expression of ZNF334 at the transcription level. Furthermore, through a series of in vivo and in vitro experiments, we have clarified the exacerbation effect of tumor suppressor gene ZNF334 deletion in the occurrence of HCC. Combined with clinical data, we found that the overall survival and relapse-free survival of patients with high ZNF334 expression are significantly longer. Thus, we partly elucidated a sequential alternation of DNA methylation modification during the occurrence of HCC, and clarified the biological function and regulatory mechanism of the tumor suppressor gene ZNF334, which is regulated by related DNA methylation sites. Our study provides a new target and clinical evidence for the early diagnosis and sheds light on the precise treatment of liver cancer.
CANCER
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Hesperadin suppresses pancreatic cancer through ATF4/GADD45A axis at nanomolar concentrations

Pancreatic cancer (PC) is a fatal disease with poor survival and limited therapeutic strategies. In this study, we identified Hesperadin as a potent anti-cancer compound against PC, from a high-throughput screening of a commercial chemical library associated with cell death. Hesperadin induced potent growth inhibition in PC cell lines and patient-derived tumor organoids in a dose- and time-dependent manner, with IC50 values in the nanomolar range. Cellular studies showed that Hesperadin caused mitochondria damage in PC cells, resulting in reactive oxygen species production, ER stress and apoptotic cell death. Transcriptomic analysis using RNA-sequencing data identified GADD45A as a potential target of Hesperadin. Mechanistic studies showed that Hesperadin could increase GADD45A expression in PC cells via ATF4, leading to apoptosis. Moreover, immunohistochemical staining of 92 PC patient samples demonstrated the correlation between ATF4 and GADD45A expression. PC xenograft studies demonstrated that Hesperadin could effectively inhibit the growth of PC cells in vivo. Together, these findings suggest that Hesperadin is a novel drug candidate for PC.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
MedicalXpress

Key protein identified for brain stem cell longevity

A receptor that was first identified as necessary for insulin action, that also is located on the neural stem cells found deep in the brains of mice, is pivotal for brain stem cell longevity, according to a Rutgers study, a finding that has important implications for brain health and future therapies for brain disorders.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Tumors Can Coax Neighboring Cells Into Supporting Their Growth

Tumors can force neighboring cells into supporting cancer growth by releasing lactate into their local environment, according to researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine. The findings pave the way for future drug treatments that thwart that defense mechanism to help cancer patients. In the study, published May 10 in Cell Reports,...
CANCER
Phys.org

Complex human childbirth and cognitive abilities a result of walking upright

Childbirth in humans is much more complex and painful than in great apes. It was long believed that this was a result of humans' larger brains and the narrow dimensions of the mother's pelvis. Researchers at the University of Zurich have now used 3D simulations to show that childbirth was also a highly complex process in early hominins that gave birth to relatively small-brained newborns—with important implications for their cognitive development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cell-free DNA cues for gene expression

Cell-free DNA 'fragmentomics' empowers cancer detection and classification. Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) shed by cancer cells into the blood offers promising biomarkers. To combat the challenges of low concentration and high noise, previous studies aggregated the coverage signals at the transcription start sites of hundreds to thousands of tissue-specific genes to infer tissue of origin, notes Ash Alizadeh, a researcher at the Stanford School of Medicine. "These groundbreaking studies raised many new questions, such as if one can predict RNA expression levels of individual genes from cfDNA profiles," adds Alizadeh.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Transition from simple to complex contagion in collective decision-making

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28958-6, published online 17 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Abstract, which incorrectly read: 'Here, we show theoretically, and experimentally with a multi-robot system, that such a transition from simple to complex contagion can also bed observed in an archetypal model of distributed decision-making devoid of any thresholds or nonlinearities.'
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The use of high-affinity polyhistidine binders as masking probes for the selection of an NDM-1 specific aptamer

The emergence of carbapenemase-producing multi-drug resistant Enterobacteriaceae poses a dramatic, world-wide health risk. Limited treatment options and a lack of easy-to-use methods for the detection of infections with multi-drug resistant bacteria leave the health-care system with a fast-growing challenge. Aptamers are single stranded DNA or RNA molecules that bind to their targets with high affinity and specificity and can therefore serve as outstanding detection probes. However, an effective aptamer selection process is often hampered by non-specific binding. When selections are carried out against recombinant proteins, purification tags (e.g. polyhistidine) serve as attractive side targets, which may impede protein target binding. In this study, aptamer selection was carried out against N-terminally hexa-histidine tagged New Delhi metallo-ÃŸ-lactamase 1. After 14 selection rounds binding to polyhistidine was detected rather than to New Delhi metallo-ÃŸ-lactamase 1. Hence, the selection strategy was changed. As one aptamer candidate showed remarkable binding affinity to polyhistidine, it was used as a masking probe and selection was restarted from selection round 10. Finally, after three consecutive selection rounds, an aptamer with specific binding properties to New Delhi metallo-ÃŸ-lactamase 1 was identified. This aptamer may serve as a much-needed detection probe for New Delhi metallo-ÃŸ-lactamase 1 expressing Enterobacteriaceae.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Mild COVID-19 imprints a long-term inflammatory eicosanoid- and chemokine memory in monocyte-derived macrophages

The original version of this article contained an error in the ESM. The supplemental file titled "Supplementary information 1" is a marked version of the correct file, "Supplementary information 2". "Supplementary information 1" was therefore removed. The authors apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Precisely translating computed tomography diagnosis accuracy into therapeutic intervention by a carbon-iodine conjugated polymer

X-ray computed tomography (CT) has an important role in precision medicine. However, CT contrast agents with high efficiency and the ability to translate diagnostic accuracy into therapeutic intervention are scarce. Here, poly(diiododiacetylene) (PIDA), a conjugated polymer composed of only carbon and iodine atoms, is reported as an efficient CT contrast agentÂ to bridge CT diagnostic imaging with therapeutic intervention. PIDA has a high iodine payload (>84"‰wt%), and the aggregation of nanofibrous PIDA can further amplify CT intensity and has improved geometrical and positional stability in vivo. Moreover, with a conjugated backbone, PIDA is in deep blue color, making it dually visible by both CT imaging and the naked eyes. The performance of PIDA in CT-guided preoperative planning and visualization-guided surgery is validated using orthotopic xenograft rat models. In addition, PIDA excels clinical fiducial markers of imaging-guided radiotherapy in efficiency and biocompatibility, and exhibits successful guidance of robotic radiotherapy on Beagles, demonstrating clinical potential to translate CT diagnosis accuracy into therapeutic intervention for precision medicine.
CHINA
Nature.com

Author Correction: A subterranean adaptive radiation of amphipods in Europe

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24023-w, published online 17 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Ref. 70, which incorrectly gave the reference as: Brikiatis, L. Late Mesozic North Atlantic land bridges. Earth-Sci. Rev. 159, 47"“57 (2016). The correct reference for Ref. 70 is: Brikiatis, L. The De Geer, Thulean and Beringia routes: key concepts for understanding early Cenozoic biogeography. J. Biogeogr. 41: 1036-1054 (2014). This has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Testing the adaptive hypothesis of lagging-strand encoding in bacterial genomes

Arising from Christopher N. Merrikh & Houra Merrikh. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-07110-3 (2018) Genes are preferentially encoded on the leading instead of the lagging strand of DNA replication in most bacterial genomes1, likely because lagging-strand encoding is selectively disfavored. Merrikh and Merrikh, however, proposed that lagging-strand encoding is adaptive, based on their inferred gene inversions and a comparison of nucleotide substitution rates2. Here we point out methodological flaws and errors in their analyses and logical problems of their interpretation. Our new analysis of their data and analysis of other publicly available data do not support the adaptive hypothesis of lagging-strand encoding.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

PERSIST platform provides programmable RNA regulation using CRISPR endoRNases

Regulated transgene expression is an integral component of gene therapies, cell therapies and biomanufacturing. However, transcription factor-based regulation, upon which most applications are based, suffers from complications such as epigenetic silencing that limit expression longevity and reliability. Constitutive transgene transcription paired with post-transcriptional gene regulation could combat silencing, but few such RNA- or protein-level platforms exist. Here we develop an RNA-regulation platform we call "PERSIST" which consists of nine CRISPR-specific endoRNases as RNA-level activators and repressors as well as modular OFF- and ON-switch regulatory motifs. We show that PERSIST-regulated transgenes exhibit strong OFF and ON responses, resist silencing for at least two months, and can be readily layered to construct cascades, logic functions, switches and other sophisticated circuit topologies. The orthogonal, modular and composable nature of this platform as well as the ease in constructing robust and predictable gene circuits promises myriad applications in gene and cell therapies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reporting T cell proliferation

A genetic tracing approach follows the division history of cells in vivo. Upon antigen encounter, naive CD8+ T cells differentiate into effector cells (Teff), a small population of which then contracts into a central memory pool (Tcm) after antigen clearing. Technical advances have enable tracing families of T cells derived from the same T cell clone over time, but reconstructing the division history of T cells in vivo has so far remained a challenge.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy