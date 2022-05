Caps seek more puck possession as they look to rebound from Game 4 setback in OT, Samsonov thrives on recent fan support and "little positive goosebumps," more. Take Five - Four different first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series played their Game 5 on Tuesday night, and all four sets were even at 2-2 at the outset of the evening. By night's end, only one of the four road teams emerged victorious and woke up this morning with a 3-2 series lead. That was the Los Angeles Kings, who lost a late two-goal lead in the third, but they rallied to win on Adrian Kempe's goal early in overtime.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO