ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Police: Toddler died inside California church after exorcism-like ritual performed

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31X0P6_0faT5MIz00

SAN JOSE, Ca. — A 3-year-old girl has died after members of a California church says they performed a ritual on her last September, according to court records.

San Jose police have been investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl, identified as Arely Naomi Proctor, according to Mercury News. Police were called out to Iglesia Evangelicas Apostoles y Profestas in San Jose last fall. KTVU says it’s a small church that is in the back room of a house and posts videos of sermons they do on YouTube.

In court records that KTVU obtained, police learned that the mother told police that her child was possessed by an evil spirit “because the victim would wake up and scream or cry periodically.” The mother took the child to the church for the ritual. The mother along with two other family members held the girl down for about 12 hours, leaving her with multiple injuries. The medical examiner told KTVU that she died as a result of suffocation. No one tried to perform CPR or call 911, according to court records.

The girl’s mother, Claudia Hernandez was arrested and booked on recommended charges of child abuse last January, according to Mercury News. It was only recently that the girl’s death has been classified as a homicide.

KNTV says the church where the girl died is possibly connected to a kidnapping of a 3-month-old boy just a few weeks ago. Brandon Cuellar was kidnapped from his grandmother’s home but was later found safe. Three people were arrested in connection with that kidnapping and one of those members, KNTV says belonged to the same church. While it may be a coincidence, the kidnapping case remains under investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Update: Defendants tried to kidnap Baby Brandon multiple times

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- The two people accused in the kidnapping of a three-month-old San Jose toddler last month are now facing new charges that they attempted to take the infant multiple times prior, according to authorities.According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's office, evidence uncovered during the ongoing investigation into the kidnapping indicated that 43-year-old Yesenia Ramirez and 28-year-old Jose Portillo previously plotted and unsuccessfully attempted to kidnap the infant at least three other times, dating back weeks before the actual kidnapping on April 25.The release issued by the district attorney said in one attempt,...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Exorcism#Toddler#Mercury News#Ktvu#Cpr#Kntv
KRMG

Officials: Florida woman allegedly shot her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times, officials say. In a Facebook post, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said on April 19 an animal enforcement officer visited the home of Jamie Lynn Kujawa, 37, after receiving a tip that a woman was possibly shooting her dogs with a BB gun. Witnesses told the officer that he heard a BB gun being fired and followed by dogs yelping. The witness told the officer they heard the BB gun fire about 15 times in a span of 30 to 45 minutes.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
KGO

California mother accused of killing her children believed they were possessed by demons: Source

WEST HILLS, LOS ANGELES -- The mother accused of killing her three young children inside their Southern California home on Mother's Day believed they were possessed by demons. Angela Flores, 38, was arrested after three children were found dead inside the home in West Hills, Los Angeles County, on Sunday. She had been expected to be arraigned Wednesday, but it was continued until Aug. 10. Flores remains in jail on $6 million bail.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mario Esparza, Suspect In Killing Of Modesto DoorDash Driver, Arrested In Southern California

MODESTO (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested a suspect in the killing of a DoorDash driver in Modesto. Andrew Satavu, 56, had just delivered a food order when he was fatally shot along the 1600 block of Gardenia Road on April 18. On Wednesday, Modesto police announced that detectives used surveillance footage to identify the suspect as 46-year-old Mario Esparza. A warrant was then issued. California Highway Patrol arrested Esparza, who is a Modesto resident, on Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 405 near Carson. Esparza has now been booked by the Modesto Police Department and is facing murder charges. Satavu’s wife spoke after his killing, pushing for companies to protect and train their drivers on how to handle violence. “We both did the same type of work. We get trainings about how to purchase items for clients about so many other things. I never ever had a training about safety,” Katia Satavu said. At least 50 app-based gig workers have been killed on the job since 2017, advocates have told CBS13.  
MODESTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
KION News Channel 5/46

California child who died was allegedly subject to exorcism

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A 3-year-old girl whose death last fall has been ruled a homicide was the subject of an alleged exorcism last year at a Northern California church, a newspaper reported Tuesday. The child, Arely Naomi Proctor, died last September after family members performed a ceremony to “liberate her of her evil The post California child who died was allegedly subject to exorcism appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Police Travel to Texas to Make Arrest

The Brentwood Police Department reported that they had traveled to the State of Texas to arrest Kevin Brown of San Pablo for crimes he committed in the city of Brentwood. According to Brentwood Lt. Walter O’Grodnick, the crime occurred on April 9 at a home within the city. Crimes include being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony assault, and residential burglary. No other information on the incident was released.
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland man sentenced in 2017 Richmond pot grow shootout

OAKLAND (CBS SF)  -- A 30-year-old Oakland man was sentenced Thursday to more than 6 years in federal prison for his participation in a failed robbery and ensuing shootout at a Richmond marijuana grow in 2017.U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds said Vernell Thrower pleaded guilty to his participation in the shootout and was given additional time for admitting to the sale of a machine gun.Thrower admitted that he and two others broke into a Richmond warehouse containing a large marijuana grow during the late evening of August 1 and early hours of August 2, 2017.Once inside, they cut 200 marijuana...
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

Two North Bay Men Convicted of Rape and Kidnapping Given Life Sentences

Two men found guilty of kidnapping a woman in San Francisco and raping her in Sonoma County have been sentenced to life in prison. A jury found Fredi Lopez-Flores and Christian Quintero guilty of six counts of sexual assault and violence about two months ago. They were sentenced Wednesday. The woman was abducted while waiting for a rideshare in San Francisco’s Mission District in April of 2018. The men beat her while driving her north, then raped her in a parking lot in Sonoma. They then left her in that parking lot and drove off.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
67K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy