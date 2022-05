Oh boy, looks like Boston Transportation Department was out in full force early Tuesday morning giving out boots to parking scofflaws. Up and down East and West Broadway there were many yellow boots on cars. Why does one get a boot on their car? Usually in the City of Boston, you have three or more outstanding parking tickets. The only way to get the “Boot of Shame” removed is to pay your parking tickets.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO