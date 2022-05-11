ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Local Sports Results from Tuesday 5/10/22

 1 day ago

Boys: 1. Mankato East 416, 2. Jordan 402, 5. Fairmont...

KX News

Golf: Class A & B teams spend a busy Tuesday on the course

Tuesday was possibly the busiest of the season thus far for golf teams in North Dakota with both WDA and Class B teams competing at several invites across the western part of the state. Mandan Invite:1. Century: 3112. Dickinson: 3133. Minot: 3164. Mandan: 3325. Jamestown: 335 Shiloh Invite:1. Beulah: 3532. Dickinson Trinity: 3553. Western Morton: […]
MANDAN, ND
Power 96

Even Lightning Can’t Stop Owatonna From Getting a Win

An effort to 'beat the weather' didn't work out so well. But the Owatonna High School girls' lacrosse team still earned a lightning-shortened victory 12-2 at Rochester John Marshall Monday. Coaches and game officials decided at the last moment to switch the varsity and junior varsity games with threatening weather approaching.
OWATONNA, MN
St. Mary
AM 1390 KRFO

Bethlehem Academy Softball Dominates Medford

The Bethlehem Academy Cardinals fastpitch softball team defeated Medford 10-3 in Medford Tuesday night. Freshman pitcher Morgan Wilson allowed 4 hits in the lopsided affair while the Cardinals had 13 hits in the game. Shortstop, junior Kate Trump clubbed a solo home run for BA. Anna Cohen had 2 hits...
MEDFORD, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

A Pair of Area Athletes Named All-NSIC Baseball First Team

Luke Tupy of New Prague, Mn. and Ethan Lanthier of Northfield, Mn. members of the St. Cloud State University Huskies have been named to the All-NSIC Baseball First team. Tupy was also named the Freshman of the Year in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The left-handed medical redshirt freshman is 6-0 as a starting pitcher with a 1.43 Earned Run Average (ERA) in 8 starts.
NORTHFIELD, MN
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Wednesday, May 11th, 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The work is not done yet for many senior athletes in the area. With conference championships right around the corner, and spring sports still in swing. But, today, athletes at Eau Claire North, Memorial and Chippewa Falls all had something to celebrate. That’s their commitment...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Power 96

Faribault Baseball Gets Out the Broom Against Austin

The Faribault Falcons swept a doubleheader from Austin today at Bell Field. Scores were 10-0 and 12-11. Senior Hunter Nelson, left-handed pitcher held the Packers to one hit in the five inning first game while the Falcons clubbed 9 hits and took advantage of 4 Austin errors. Faribault had one...
FARIBAULT, MN
KAAL-TV

Prep of the Week: John Lutzi

(ABC 6 News) -- Byron baseball has proved to be one of the premier teams in Southeast Minnesota thanks to one of their star seniors. Senior pitcher John Lutzi delivered a signature performance as he struck out nine in a victory over Lourdes on April 29th. "That game was really...
BYRON, MN

