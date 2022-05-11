Drought Prompts Over 600,000 School Dropouts in Ethiopia

The record drought in Ethiopia has led to a dramatic increase in desperate parents marrying off their children, says the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF), with reported child marriages more than doubling so far this year. Aid groups are trying to get much-needed water and other help to drought-hit families to try to curb that trend and protect girls. Linda Givetash reports from Gode, Ethiopia. Videographer/video editor: Michele Spatari Produced by: Luis Da Costa, Jason P. Godman.
ADDIS ABABA, May 2 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's state-appointed rights commission said on Monday it was investigating a video showing a group of fighters in Ethiopian army fatigues abusing and shooting a boy they accused of being from the embattled Tigray region. The video, widely shared on social media since Friday,...
In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
Small boat arrivals on the Kent coast have expressed fears that they will be removed from the UK and transferred to Rwanda, after hearing the government’s announcement that asylum claims will be processed offshore. “If they send me to Rwanda, I will not go. I will die here, I...
Paul Rusesabagina is serving 25 years in prison in Rwanda on terrorism charges which his supporters say are a sham. The family of Paul Rusesabagina, the man made famous by the feature film Hotel Rwanda, which chronicled how he saved 1,200 people during the 1994 Rwandan genocide, has sued the Rwandan government, alleging that he was kidnapped, tortured, and illegally imprisoned, NPR reports.
Priti Patel's new scheme for sending failed asylum seekers to Rwanda will start next week, it has been reported. The first migrants to be sent to the central African nation will be single men and it is expected that they will be notified by Home Office lawyers in the next few days, according to The Sun.
AMMAN, May 10 (Reuters) - The United Nations will launch a $144 million appeal on Wednesday for an operation to offload a million barrels of crude oil from a tanker stranded off the coast of war-torn Yemen for years which threatens a major environmental disaster. David Gressly, the UN Resident...
Since its emergence more than two years ago, COVID-19 has reached nearly every corner of the globe. It has infected hundreds of millions of people, and overwhelmed health systems worldwide. But its impact goes beyond its direct health consequences. Measures to contain its spread – such as travel restrictions and...
May 10 (Reuters) - From hospitals, funeral pyres and remote villages to a Himalayan hillside, car parks and temples, Reuters photographers produced coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in India that captured the spread of the disease and its remorseless toll. The Reuters team won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Feature...
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A senior U.S. official said Wednesday the world must remain vigilant about the continued threat posed by the Islamic State group around the globe — especially in Africa — a reminder of an unfinished war despite the overwhelming preoccupation with the conflict in Ukraine.
Coming Up on Africa 54: ➡️ Anger in Zimbabwe over the decision by the Central Bank to ban the country’s financial institutions from lending money to businesses and individuals; Displaced people in Nigeria learn how to identify an explosive in a bid to keep them safe for when they eventually return home; AND... Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is raising food production concerns in countries that depend on the region’s export of fertilizers – How are Ghanaian farmers coping? ➡️ For this and more, stay tuned to VOA's Africa 54!
Washington — Overshadowed for months by Russia's war in Ukraine, the ever-present threat from Islamic State is again being thrust onto the global stage, with the United States voicing hope that it is not too late to prevent the terror group from turning yet another continent into a dangerous playground.
Coming Up on Africa News Tonight: ➡️ Guinea’s legislative body Wednesday announced a three-year transition period before civilian rule is restored, a timetable presented by the National Rallying Committee for Development and set up by military junta leader, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya; Nigerian military commanders report at least 51,000 Boko Haram terrorists surrendering in the country’s northeast in the first three months of this year. ➡️ For this and more, stay tuned to VOA's Africa News Tonight!
CHIPINGE, ZIMBABWE — Zimbabwe and the U.N. Refugee Agency, UNHCR, are piloting an effort to avert deforestation and benefit from waste management at the country's biggest refugee camp. The Tongogara camp near Zimbabwe's eastern border with Mozambique has installed machines for refugees to turn animal waste into biogas, which can be used as fuel for cooking, and fertilizer.
Ministers’ threats to send unauthorised migrants to Rwanda are having a detrimental impact on the physical and psychological health of people seeking asylum, according to two major refugee charities. The British Red Cross and the Refugee Council, which worked with nearly 44,000 people in the asylum process, warn that...
SEOUL, May 12 (Reuters) - North Korea's coronavirus outbreak threatens to deepen its already dire food situation this year, as a nationwide lockdown would hamper ongoing anti-drought efforts and the mobilisation of labour, analysts said. The isolated North confirmed on Thursday its first COVID-19 outbreak since the pandemic emerged more...
In 2008 and 2009, a severe drought swept through much of Kenya and Tanzania. Nomadic herders, or pastoralists, such as the Maasai people in Tanzania, pushed south in search of greener expanses, bringing tens of thousands of cattle with them. What happened next was largely unprecedented: Locals from a region...
Comments / 0