Under Pressure From Scott, Lawmakers Scrap Rental Registry

J. Jeffrey Munger, 79, of Burlington, Vt., died on May 8, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center, surrounded by his family. Born in Summit, N.J., he was the son of the late Barbara Feigenspan and John Elliot Munger, and the stepson of Leslie Thomas. He grew up on the Jersey shore and learned to sail as a child. He was recruited to play football by Marietta College of Ohio and, despite a spinal fusion in his mid-twenties, loved all sports and played many. Until 2021, he was an avid golfer. Among his several occupations, he captained a 60-foot sailboat around the world in the 1970s by means of celestial navigation. Having honed his culinary skills while sailing, in the 1980s Jeff owned and operated Murphy’s, a restaurant in Rutland, Vt. In 2015, he retired from 20-plus years of working for the U.S. Senate, for Jim Jeffords until his retirement and then for Bernie Sanders as transportation policy adviser. In 2009, he became a Burlington airport commissioner, serving as chair from 2013 to 2021.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO