Vermont State

Under Pressure From Scott, Lawmakers Scrap Rental Registry

By Kevin McCallum
 4 days ago
Vermont lawmakers stripped a key housing bill of a proposal that would have required rental property owners to pay $35 per unit and register with the state, a provision Gov. Phil Scott opposed. The compromise clears the way for S.210 to head to Scott’s desk. He's now more likely...

Hundreds Rally in Montpelier for Abortion Rights

Hundreds of people gathered at the Vermont Statehouse on Saturday in support of abortion rights, which are under attack nationwide in the wake of a leaked draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Hosted by the Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund, the...
Sirotkin Announces He's Catching the Wave of Senate Retirements

The list of lawmakers not running for reelection next year got longer Friday with Sen. Michael Sirotkin (D-Chittenden) confirming to Seven Days that he is retiring. The South Burlington attorney and former lobbyist has served in the 30-member Senate since he was appointed in 2014 to fill the seat of his late wife, Sally Fox, after she died of lung cancer. Sirotkin ran a public affairs and lobbying law firm beginning in 1981, so he was already intimately familiar with the halls of power in Montpelier when he accepted the appointment.
House Fails to Override Governor's Veto of Clean Heat Measure

An effort to override Gov. Phil Scott's veto of the "clean heat standard" failed by a single vote on Tuesday. The clean heat measure, H.715, was designed to reduce fossil fuel heating emissions. Supporters said the bill, a priority for Democratic leadership, would have helped the state meet the requirements set out in Vermont’s 2020 Global Warming Solutions Act, which includes aggressive reduction targets for fossil fuel emissions.
Proposed State Rules 5/11/22

By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
Act 250 Notice Application 4C0566-3B And Hearing 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111

On April 4, 2022, Frank W. Whitcomb Construction Corp., PO Box 1000, Walpole, NH 03608 and Vermont Blacktop Corp., 84 Whitcomb Street, Colchester, VT 05446 filed application number 4C0566-3B for a project generally described as request for a 350,000-ton annual Hot Mix Asphalt ("HMA") production limit and the installation of various physical upgrades to its HMA plant including: (1) after-the-fact construction of a Maxam Raptor Mixing Drum and associated emission capture equipment; (2) after-the-fact construction of two additional HMA storage silos and associated conveyors; (3) after-the-fact construction of silo and conveyor emission control systems for all four HMA storage silos and conveyors; (4) construction of truck load-out emissions control system; and (5) after-the-fact construction to raise the HMA plant stack from 78 feet to 98 feet tall. The project is located at the existing F. W. Whitcomb Quarry at 115 Whitcomb Street in Colchester, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on April 14, 2022 after the receipt of supplemental evidence.
Notice to Creditors: Estate of Jacqueline Ann Brown

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-02451. To the creditors of: Jacqueline Ann Brown, late of South Burlington, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing

• Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC • Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269. • Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont. 2. Consent Agenda:. - REQUEST TO RE-APPROVE AN EXPIRED SKETCH PLAN APPROVAL ISSUED TO LINDA LECLERC DATED 6/2/2020 for a Planned Unit Development-Residential (PUD-R) with 8 residential...
Notice to Creditors: Estate of George Beattie

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-01967. To the creditors of: George Beattie, late of Colchester. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Governor Scott Vetoes Clean Heat Bill

Gov. Phil Scott on Friday vetoed H.715, a bill that was designed to reduce fossil fuel heating emissions through a “clean heat standard.”. In his veto message, the governor repeated his concerns that the bill places too much of the responsibility for the standard in the hands of the Public Utilities Commission without proper oversight from the General Assembly. He also said the bill’s authors had not done enough research on its potential impact.
City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 18, Parking facility designations Section 19, Parking Rates

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:. That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 19: Parking rates, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:. Section 18: Parking Rates. (a)...
City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Burlington Code of Ordinances - Chapter 20, Motor Vehicles and Traffic - Article III Section 20-74, Updating Charges

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as That Chapter 20, Motor Vehicles and Traffic, Article I. In General, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:. Chapter 20. MOTOR VEHICLES AND TRAFFIC. Articles I—II. As...
Vermont Self Storage Sale: Unit 01-04901

The contents of storage unit 01-04901 located at 28 Adams Drive, Williston VT, 05495 will be sold on or about April 26th 2022 to satisfy the debt of Maxwell Lindfors. Any person claiming a right to the goods may pay the amount claimed due and reasonable expenses before the sale, in which case the sale may not occur.
From the Deputy Publisher: Corps Strength

In May of 2020, Rachel Hellman graduated with honors from Washington University in St. Louis and started looking for a job in journalism. Her timing was terrible. The number of U.S. reporters has been declining for years, and the early days of the pandemic exacerbated that trend. "There was a lot more firing than hiring going on then," Hellman recalled in a phone interview from her current home in Brooklyn.
Obituary: Jeffrey Munger, 1943-2022

J. Jeffrey Munger, 79, of Burlington, Vt., died on May 8, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center, surrounded by his family. Born in Summit, N.J., he was the son of the late Barbara Feigenspan and John Elliot Munger, and the stepson of Leslie Thomas. He grew up on the Jersey shore and learned to sail as a child. He was recruited to play football by Marietta College of Ohio and, despite a spinal fusion in his mid-twenties, loved all sports and played many. Until 2021, he was an avid golfer. Among his several occupations, he captained a 60-foot sailboat around the world in the 1970s by means of celestial navigation. Having honed his culinary skills while sailing, in the 1980s Jeff owned and operated Murphy’s, a restaurant in Rutland, Vt. In 2015, he retired from 20-plus years of working for the U.S. Senate, for Jim Jeffords until his retirement and then for Bernie Sanders as transportation policy adviser. In 2009, he became a Burlington airport commissioner, serving as chair from 2013 to 2021.
