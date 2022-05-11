ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Solicitation for Weatherization Contractors - Community Action Partnership of North Alabama

By Editorial
mynwapaper.com
 1 day ago

Community Action Partnership of North Alabama’s Weatherization Program is soliciting qualified contractors to bid & implement weatherization services in eligible homes in Morgan, Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Walker & Winston Counties. Weatherization services may include, but are not limited to, the following:. Seal & insulate air...

mynwapaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
mynwapaper.com

Advertisement for Bids - City of Haleyville

Sealed bids, subject to the conditions contained herein, will be received by the City of Haleyville until 11:00 a.m., local time, on Thursday, June 2, 2022, and then publicly opened and read aloud in the Council Chamber of Haleyville City Hall located at 911 21st Street, Haleyville, Alabama 35565, for furnishing all labor and materials and performing all work for the construction of Winston County Road 90 Improvements, Resurfacing and Widening on CR-90 from SR-13 to Approximately 0.196 Miles East to Benefit Bassett Furniture Industries, City of Haleyville, Alabama, Project Number IAR-067-000-008.
HALEYVILLE, AL
mynwapaper.com

Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Patrick R Shaddix, a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems acting solely as nominee for First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation, on February 23, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Winston County, Alabama, in MORT Book 596 Page 245; corrected by Corrective Mortgage recorded in MORT Book 603 Page 253; corrected by Affidavit of Fact recorded in DEED Book 356 Page 342; the undersigned The Money Source, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Double Springs, Winston County, Alabama, on February 8, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Winston County, Alabama, to-wit: A parcel of land lying of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 17, Township 11 South, Range 8 West, Winston County, Alabama, being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the SW corner of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 17, Township 11 South, Range 8 West, said point being a six inch diameter concrete monument, and run N 1 degrees 15 minutes 01 seconds W along the West boundary of said quarter-quarter a distance of 923.58 feet to a point; thence run N 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds E a distance of 130.18 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar and the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence run S 56 degrees 54 minutes 30 seconds E a distance of 140.53 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence run N 30 degrees 13 minutes 11 seconds E a distance of 110.81 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence run N 56 degrees 22 minutes 28 seconds W a distance of 130.62 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence run S 35 degrees 19 minutes 24 seconds W a distance of 111.97 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel contains 0.34 acres more or less. Easement: A parcel of land lying of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 17, Township 11 South, Range 8 West, Winston County, Alabama, said parcel being an easement for ingress and egress and being fifteen feet wide (7.5 feet either side of the following centerline) being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the SW Corner of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 17, Township 11 South, Range 8 West, said point being a six inch diameter concrete monument and run N 1 degrees 15 minutes 01 seconds W along the west boundary of said quarter quarter a distance of 923.58 feet to a point; thence run N 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds E a distance of 130.18 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence run S 56 degrees 54 minutes 30 seconds E a distance of 140.53 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence run N 30 degrees 13 minutes 11 seconds E a distance of 54.69 feet to a point and the point of beginning the centerline of said 15 foot wide easement; thence run S 50 degrees 04 minutes 07 seconds E along said centerline a distance of 380.14 feet to a point; thence run S 35 degrees 25 minutes 37 seconds E along said centerline a distance of 203.05 feet to a point; thence run S 17 degrees 29 minutes 27 seconds E along said centerline a distance of 113.24 feet to the North right-of-way boundary of County Road 327, lengthening and shortening the side lines so as to terminate at said North right of way boundary, said point being the ending of the said fifteen foot wide easement.
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
mynwapaper.com

$2 million new industry coming to Bear Creek

Riverwood Forest Products Inc., has purchased the property at 8085 Highway 13, with plans to renovate the existing facilities and open a sawmill operation that produces and sells kiln-dried round wooden fence posts and pilings without treatment, stated Tom Wisemiller of the C3 Northwest Alabama Economic Development Alliance. Wisemiller was...
BEAR CREEK, AL
mynwapaper.com

Notice of Petition for Summary Distribution - Lois Jean Moore

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed by Rebecca Gail Kesler and date for Summary Distribution has been set for the 15th day of June, 2022 at 9:00 a.m., in the Probate Court of Winston County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that all persons...
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
City
Decatur, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
mynwapaper.com

Annual George Tucker Patriot Descendants reunion May 21

Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. with visitation. Lunch will be served at noon. Please bring a covered dish or two, chairs, genealogy information, pictures and come expecting to have a good time visiting with this great group of folks. After the George Tucker reunion concludes, the association will be...
SOCIETY
mynwapaper.com

Notice of Publication - Juvenile Court of Winston County, Alabama

November 7, 2017, a minor. Upon the Petition filed by the attorney of record, Chrissy L Riddle, Esq. on behalf of the Petitioners Trey Dennis and Megan Smith Dennis, the Honorable Juvenile Court has directed service of Notice of Petition for Termination of Parental Rights to be perfected on the following parties:
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
mynwapaper.com

Haleyville Library chosen for prestigious school readiness program

“School readiness is an important benchmark for all families with young children to achieve,” said Alabama Public Library Service Director Nancy C. Pack in an APLS press release. “The program places a strong emphasis on key aspects of early childhood development including quality adult-child interactions, social skills, math and...
HALEYVILLE, AL
mynwapaper.com

Higginbotham to attend Space Camp

DOUBLE SPRINGS - A Double Springs Middle School student is about to embark on an “out-of-this-world” trip. Sixth grader Micah Higginbotham has been awarded the Space Academy for Leading Students in Alabama Scholarship to attend Space Camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville. Students are awarded scholarships based on their academic achievements, with only two scholarships available for students ages 12-14 from each legislative district. Scholarships are awarded to students with superior academic records and cover tuition, room and board, as well as a flight suit.
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#Health Safety#Solicitation#Weatherization Program#Walker Winston#Seal Insulate#Al 35601#Liability Workman
mynwapaper.com

Winston County Sports Hall of Fame announces 2022 class of inductees

WINSTON COUNTY - This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Winston County Sports Hall of Fame, and a stellar class has been chosen to be inducted. The annual ceremony will take place on Saturday, July 16, at 5:30 p.m. at the Haleyville Middle School cafeteria. Tickets are $25 and are available at First National Bank and Listerhill Credit Union locations in Haleyville and Double Springs. Tickets will also be available at the door the night of the banquet. Russell’s Rising Smoke Restaurant will cater the meal.
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
mynwapaper.com

Martha Joyce Alexander

Martha Joyce Alexander, 87, of Addison, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in the Dime community. Martha is survived by her children, Steve Tubb, Rhonda (Jerry) Bass and Rita (Tom) Howell; sister, Glinda Canida; grandchildren, Josh Tubb, Lane Tubb, Sherry Swinney, Misty Steadman, Katie Bell and Clay Bell and great-grandchildren, Noah Tubb, Tristen Tubb, Bailey Tubb, Payton Ingle, Dillan Swinney, Blake Swinney, Chloe Steadman, Kinsley Steadman, Bryleigh Steadman, Audrey Hale, Asher Bell, Kylie Bell and Hayden Sherrill.
ADDISON, AL
mynwapaper.com

Donald Leroy Staudt

Donald Leroy Staudt, 76, of Priceville, entered into rest on Wednesday May 11, 2022 at his home. Donald was born on July 28, 1945 in Lisbon, ND to Everette Staudt and Edna Camilla Rukstad Staudt. He worked for Thiokol manufacturing missiles. He was a loving husband, dad and pawpaw. He had a wonderful sense of humor. Donald loved working on anything with a motor and was a very good mechanic.
OBITUARIES
mynwapaper.com

Herman Edward Fields Jr.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Gideons. Herman Fields, Jr. 83, of Brilliant, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at his residence. Born December 22, 1938 in Ft. Benning, GA, he was the son of the late Lucille Ward Fields and the late Herman Edward Fields, Sr. and the husband of Gwendolyn Miller Fields. They had been married 62 years. He had lived in Brilliant most of his life and was partner and supervisor for Gateway Foodland Grocery Stores for 33 years. He had served in the National Guard and was a member of Winfield Free Will Baptist Church.
BRILLIANT, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy