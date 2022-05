I acquired my first record player this past winter. Despite being a newcomer, I have grown to thoroughly enjoy vinyl collecting. As a millennial who came of age as music went digital, I find it delightfully analog. Walking into a store without knowing what I want, flipping through the bins guided only by genre and alphabetical ordering, and making a discovery—an old favorite, someone I’ve been meaning to try, a name I had forgotten, even a so-bad-it’s-good guilty pleasure—is a joy and a rush. Then to take it home and put it on without the ability to pause and skip tracks, I can only sit back and enjoy the experience.

URBANA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO