New Iberia, LA

Man Arrested Following Overnight Fatal Shooting in New Iberia

By Brandon Comeaux
 1 day ago
A 24-year-old man is pronounced dead after New Iberia Police say they found him suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle that crashed into a fence. In a press...

