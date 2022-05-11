Man Arrested Following Overnight Fatal Shooting in New Iberia

One man has been arrested and another is dead after a shooting in New Iberia early Wednesday. Tramane Lewis, 33, has been booked with First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm in a Firearm Free Zone, Illegal Use of Weapons, Illegal Carrying of Weapons and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property. He was arrested after turning himself in to police.

NEW IBERIA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO