In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Gideons. Herman Fields, Jr. 83, of Brilliant, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at his residence. Born December 22, 1938 in Ft. Benning, GA, he was the son of the late Lucille Ward Fields and the late Herman Edward Fields, Sr. and the husband of Gwendolyn Miller Fields. They had been married 62 years. He had lived in Brilliant most of his life and was partner and supervisor for Gateway Foodland Grocery Stores for 33 years. He had served in the National Guard and was a member of Winfield Free Will Baptist Church.

BRILLIANT, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO