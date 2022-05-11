ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston County, AL

Notice of Publication - Juvenile Court of Winston County, Alabama

By Editorial
mynwapaper.com
 2 days ago

November 7, 2017, a minor. Upon the Petition filed by the attorney of record, Chrissy L Riddle, Esq. on behalf of the Petitioners Trey Dennis and Megan Smith Dennis, the Honorable Juvenile Court has...

mynwapaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Civil suit filed against former corrections officer

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Morgan County Corrections Officer who pleaded guilty to placing an irritant on inmates’ cigarettes is now getting slapped with a civil suit from one of those inmates. ”It turned out the jailor had put some kind of spray on there to make...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

What’s next for Casey White?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County community is breathing a collective sigh of relief knowing a convicted felon is off the streets. Casey White returned to the Lauderdale County Courthouse for a hearing after 11 days on the run with Vicky White. A man is back in chains... “If...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
County
Winston County, AL
City
Haleyville, AL
wbrc.com

Jail protocols could change after Lauderdale County escape

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Casey White is in state custody at Donaldson Prison in Bessemer after an 11-day manhunt following his escape from the Lauderdale County Jail. We’re asking about the protocols at these jails, and whether they could change. “I really believe that we’re going to learn that...
BESSEMER, AL
wcbi.com

Two Alabama residents accused of home repair fraud

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Alabama residents are accused of taking payments for a pool, and leaving their prospective customers in the hole. Investigators with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office have arrested Amanda Remer and Kirk Lewis of Aliceville for Home Repair Fraud. The pair are accused...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
WSFA

Primary sample ballots for each Alabama county

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Here’s a look at the sample ballots, including any amendments, for each county ahead of the primary election on May 24. Each county’s sample ballot is available on the Alabama Secretary of State’s website or below:. Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com

Prison Corruption: A Glimpse Into Manipulation Tactics

The elaborate escape plan of an inmate and a county jail official in Alabama suggests how complacency can lead to corruption. It's important for correctional staff to receive additional training on the consequences of inmate manipulation. Correctional leaders need to create zero-tolerance policies addressing inmate-staff fraternization breaches. The 11-day fugitive...
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

Unknowns remain following the arraignment of recaptured Alabama inmate

Investigators are dealing with questions following the death of an Alabama corrections officer and the capture of an escape inmate. Vicky White reportedly sold her house to finance their escape plan which ended in a car crash in Indiana. The incident is leaving Lauderdale County Rick Singleton spoke with reporters shortly after the manhunt ended. He wondering openly about trust among his staff. Vicky White was assistant director of corrections for the county. Singleton says written policies can only go so far in heading off problems…
ALABAMA STATE
mynwapaper.com

Advertisement for Bids - City of Haleyville

Sealed bids, subject to the conditions contained herein, will be received by the City of Haleyville until 11:00 a.m., local time, on Thursday, June 2, 2022, and then publicly opened and read aloud in the Council Chamber of Haleyville City Hall located at 911 21st Street, Haleyville, Alabama 35565, for furnishing all labor and materials and performing all work for the construction of Winston County Road 90 Improvements, Resurfacing and Widening on CR-90 from SR-13 to Approximately 0.196 Miles East to Benefit Bassett Furniture Industries, City of Haleyville, Alabama, Project Number IAR-067-000-008.
HALEYVILLE, AL
105.1 The Block

Alabama Cities You Don’t Want To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
mynwapaper.com

Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Patrick R Shaddix, a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems acting solely as nominee for First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation, on February 23, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Winston County, Alabama, in MORT Book 596 Page 245; corrected by Corrective Mortgage recorded in MORT Book 603 Page 253; corrected by Affidavit of Fact recorded in DEED Book 356 Page 342; the undersigned The Money Source, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Double Springs, Winston County, Alabama, on February 8, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Winston County, Alabama, to-wit: A parcel of land lying of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 17, Township 11 South, Range 8 West, Winston County, Alabama, being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the SW corner of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 17, Township 11 South, Range 8 West, said point being a six inch diameter concrete monument, and run N 1 degrees 15 minutes 01 seconds W along the West boundary of said quarter-quarter a distance of 923.58 feet to a point; thence run N 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds E a distance of 130.18 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar and the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence run S 56 degrees 54 minutes 30 seconds E a distance of 140.53 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence run N 30 degrees 13 minutes 11 seconds E a distance of 110.81 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence run N 56 degrees 22 minutes 28 seconds W a distance of 130.62 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence run S 35 degrees 19 minutes 24 seconds W a distance of 111.97 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel contains 0.34 acres more or less. Easement: A parcel of land lying of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 17, Township 11 South, Range 8 West, Winston County, Alabama, said parcel being an easement for ingress and egress and being fifteen feet wide (7.5 feet either side of the following centerline) being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the SW Corner of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 17, Township 11 South, Range 8 West, said point being a six inch diameter concrete monument and run N 1 degrees 15 minutes 01 seconds W along the west boundary of said quarter quarter a distance of 923.58 feet to a point; thence run N 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds E a distance of 130.18 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence run S 56 degrees 54 minutes 30 seconds E a distance of 140.53 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence run N 30 degrees 13 minutes 11 seconds E a distance of 54.69 feet to a point and the point of beginning the centerline of said 15 foot wide easement; thence run S 50 degrees 04 minutes 07 seconds E along said centerline a distance of 380.14 feet to a point; thence run S 35 degrees 25 minutes 37 seconds E along said centerline a distance of 203.05 feet to a point; thence run S 17 degrees 29 minutes 27 seconds E along said centerline a distance of 113.24 feet to the North right-of-way boundary of County Road 327, lengthening and shortening the side lines so as to terminate at said North right of way boundary, said point being the ending of the said fifteen foot wide easement.
WINSTON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy