Winston County, AL

Notice of Petition for Summary Distribution - Lois Jean Moore

By Editorial
mynwapaper.com
 2 days ago

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed by Rebecca Gail Kesler and date for Summary Distribution has been set...

mynwapaper.com

mynwapaper.com

Notice of Publication - Juvenile Court of Winston County, Alabama

November 7, 2017, a minor. Upon the Petition filed by the attorney of record, Chrissy L Riddle, Esq. on behalf of the Petitioners Trey Dennis and Megan Smith Dennis, the Honorable Juvenile Court has directed service of Notice of Petition for Termination of Parental Rights to be perfected on the following parties:
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Alabama’s Gubernatorial candidate profiles: Lindy Blanchard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Before her move to Slovenia, where she served as the United States Ambassador, gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard lived in Alabama her entire life. Now that she’s back, she says she is running to continue to serve her state from Montgomery. “I was working with the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

What’s next for Casey White?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County community is breathing a collective sigh of relief knowing a convicted felon is off the streets. Casey White returned to the Lauderdale County Courthouse for a hearing after 11 days on the run with Vicky White. A man is back in chains... “If...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Winston County, AL
mynwapaper.com

Advertisement for Bids - City of Haleyville

Sealed bids, subject to the conditions contained herein, will be received by the City of Haleyville until 11:00 a.m., local time, on Thursday, June 2, 2022, and then publicly opened and read aloud in the Council Chamber of Haleyville City Hall located at 911 21st Street, Haleyville, Alabama 35565, for furnishing all labor and materials and performing all work for the construction of Winston County Road 90 Improvements, Resurfacing and Widening on CR-90 from SR-13 to Approximately 0.196 Miles East to Benefit Bassett Furniture Industries, City of Haleyville, Alabama, Project Number IAR-067-000-008.
HALEYVILLE, AL
WSFA

Primary sample ballots for each Alabama county

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Here’s a look at the sample ballots, including any amendments, for each county ahead of the primary election on May 24. Each county’s sample ballot is available on the Alabama Secretary of State’s website or below:. Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights...
ALABAMA STATE
mynwapaper.com

Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Patrick R Shaddix, a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems acting solely as nominee for First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation, on February 23, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Winston County, Alabama, in MORT Book 596 Page 245; corrected by Corrective Mortgage recorded in MORT Book 603 Page 253; corrected by Affidavit of Fact recorded in DEED Book 356 Page 342; the undersigned The Money Source, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Double Springs, Winston County, Alabama, on February 8, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Winston County, Alabama, to-wit: A parcel of land lying of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 17, Township 11 South, Range 8 West, Winston County, Alabama, being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the SW corner of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 17, Township 11 South, Range 8 West, said point being a six inch diameter concrete monument, and run N 1 degrees 15 minutes 01 seconds W along the West boundary of said quarter-quarter a distance of 923.58 feet to a point; thence run N 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds E a distance of 130.18 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar and the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence run S 56 degrees 54 minutes 30 seconds E a distance of 140.53 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence run N 30 degrees 13 minutes 11 seconds E a distance of 110.81 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence run N 56 degrees 22 minutes 28 seconds W a distance of 130.62 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence run S 35 degrees 19 minutes 24 seconds W a distance of 111.97 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel contains 0.34 acres more or less. Easement: A parcel of land lying of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 17, Township 11 South, Range 8 West, Winston County, Alabama, said parcel being an easement for ingress and egress and being fifteen feet wide (7.5 feet either side of the following centerline) being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the SW Corner of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 17, Township 11 South, Range 8 West, said point being a six inch diameter concrete monument and run N 1 degrees 15 minutes 01 seconds W along the west boundary of said quarter quarter a distance of 923.58 feet to a point; thence run N 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds E a distance of 130.18 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence run S 56 degrees 54 minutes 30 seconds E a distance of 140.53 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar; thence run N 30 degrees 13 minutes 11 seconds E a distance of 54.69 feet to a point and the point of beginning the centerline of said 15 foot wide easement; thence run S 50 degrees 04 minutes 07 seconds E along said centerline a distance of 380.14 feet to a point; thence run S 35 degrees 25 minutes 37 seconds E along said centerline a distance of 203.05 feet to a point; thence run S 17 degrees 29 minutes 27 seconds E along said centerline a distance of 113.24 feet to the North right-of-way boundary of County Road 327, lengthening and shortening the side lines so as to terminate at said North right of way boundary, said point being the ending of the said fifteen foot wide easement.
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
Jean Moore
wbrc.com

Jail protocols could change after Lauderdale County escape

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Casey White is in state custody at Donaldson Prison in Bessemer after an 11-day manhunt following his escape from the Lauderdale County Jail. We’re asking about the protocols at these jails, and whether they could change. “I really believe that we’re going to learn that...
BESSEMER, AL
apr.org

Unknowns remain following the arraignment of recaptured Alabama inmate

Investigators are dealing with questions following the death of an Alabama corrections officer and the capture of an escape inmate. Vicky White reportedly sold her house to finance their escape plan which ended in a car crash in Indiana. The incident is leaving Lauderdale County Rick Singleton spoke with reporters shortly after the manhunt ended. He wondering openly about trust among his staff. Vicky White was assistant director of corrections for the county. Singleton says written policies can only go so far in heading off problems…
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

Alabama Cities You Don’t Want To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
#The Probate Court#Estate#Al 35541 Lrb 205 Rrb
mynwapaper.com

Annual George Tucker Patriot Descendants reunion May 21

Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. with visitation. Lunch will be served at noon. Please bring a covered dish or two, chairs, genealogy information, pictures and come expecting to have a good time visiting with this great group of folks. After the George Tucker reunion concludes, the association will be...
AL.com

Drive-in coffee franchise plans more locations in Alabama

An expanding coffee chain has announced another location coming to Alabama, with more on the horizon. Scooter’s Coffee, based in Nebraska, will open a location in August in Boaz at 1936 U.S. 431. Scooter’s Coffee began business in 1998 and is a drive-thru specialty coffee franchise serving espressos, fruit...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Mysterious $1.7 million fuels Alabama governor’s campaign

This is an opinion column. On March 31, a mysterious entity called Get Families Back to Work Inc. gave $750,000 to Kay Ivey’s campaign. At the time, that was the single-largest political contribution anyone had made to a candidate for state office, at least since the Secretary of State digitized records in 2013.
ALABAMA STATE

