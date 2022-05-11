ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jonathan Barber & Vision Ahead - Poetic (self-released)

By Michael Toland
bigtakeover.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA veteran of ensembles led by trombonist Steve Davis, trumpeter Jeremy Pelt and saxophonists Julieta Eugenio and JD Allen, drummer Jonathan Barber also leads his own band, Vision Ahead. The band’s third album Poetic puts forth...

bigtakeover.com

Comments / 0

Related
classicfm.com

This operatic soprano finds stunning, unexpected acoustics to sing in

Proof classical music and opera sound absolutely amazing, everywhere. Here’s something for all those who love when the magic of opera meets the everyday spaces. American soprano Nadine Sierra was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and in 2007 became the youngest singer ever to win the Marilyn Horne Foundation Vocal Competition. Over the last few years she’s swiftly made an impact as one of the world’s most exciting young singers, particularly in Verdi and Bel canto repertoire.
MUSIC
classicfm.com

Fearless musician invents epic flame-throwing trombone

Con fuoco, trombones! This is for all those who love their classical music dramatic and fiery. Trombonist Valentin Guérin has done what we’ve all dreamed would one day happen: turned his trombone into a flamethrower. He’s given his blazing masterpiece an excellent name, too. It’s called the Pyro-Trombone,...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Pelt
Person
Jonathan Barber
Person
Steve Davis
Hello Magazine

Nick Cave announces son Jethro's shock death - details

Nick Cave announced the sad news that his model son Jethro, 30, has passed away in a statement issued to fans on Monday. The Bad Seeds star's short message read: "With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for family privacy at this time." Fans have already started sending love and well wishes to the singer/songwriter after the devastating news. "Oh gosh poor Nick Cave. What a thing for a father to go through," wrote one on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
ARTnews

Art World Provocateur Kenny Schachter Is Banking On NFTs to Give Him Long Overdue Recognition

Click here to read the full article. Kenny Schachter has long been something of a gadfly in the art world, but over the last year or so, the artist and critic has found a new notoriety as art’s inside man on NFTs. And, suddenly, he has started to get recognition that has long eluded him. Thursday, he’ll present a solo booth at the Independent Art Fair in New York with the Greek gallery Allouche Benias. The space will feature paintings, an installation, and a sculpture on the second floor of the fair. “It’s overlooking the selling floor which is kind of perfect,”...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

H. R. Giger’s Alien Sculpture That Appeared on Iconic Metal Album Cover Heads to Sale at New York Fair

Click here to read the full article. At this year’s Independent Fair in New York, there are the requisite “rediscoveries,” like Birgit Jürgenssen, straight from the Venice Biennale to Galerie Hubert Winter’s booth, and the semi-unexpected oddities, like Renate Druks’s perplexing paintings of cats, now on view in a showcase courtesy of the Ranch. But nothing makes an impression in quite the same way as a pair of outstretched alien hands that loom over one floor of this fair. Made from aluminum and affixed to a peace sign, those hands are part of a 1993 H. R. Giger work known as...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smooth Jazz#Jazz Fusion#Guitar Solos#Vision Ahead
ARTnews

The Best Watercolor Pads for Artists’ Painting Projects

Click here to read the full article. A good-quality pad of watercolor paper is just as important as the paint and brushes you use. Available in a range of fiber types, textures, and weights, these sheets can completely change the performance of your pigments. Watercolor paper really runs the gamut from cheap practice sheets to luxurious archival ones, and making a choice can often come down to price. But it’s important to remember that while an inferior product can save you money, it can also hold you back, preventing you from getting the results you’re capable of. Our picks below...
DESIGN
veranda.com

Interior Designer Young Huh Thinks Plaster Is Anything but Outdated

If discovering the delicate harmony between classic and modern design principles is like treading a fine line, then consider interior designer Young Huh a pro tightrope walker. Grounded in architectural details, her welcoming, colorful interiors effortlessly blend traditional style with contemporary flair. Our VERANDA team called on the designer to select a new product that she deems heirloom-worthy—and why it’s deserving of being passed down from one generation to the next.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Theatre Works presents Pulitzer Prize Winner Sam Shepard’s “Curse of the Starving Class”

“I’m going into crime. It’s the only thing that pays these days.”. The Tate family is in serious trouble. Parents Ella and Weston are cornered and feuding, each struggling at cross-purposes to unload the family’s homestead and get out from under crushing debt. Meanwhile, their raucous and unpredictable teenage kids Emma and Wesley fight to scratch out an existence of their own. Violent creditors are at the door, swindlers are all around, and everyone is hungry, both physically and spiritually.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Ocala Gazette

Poet’s Corner-May 6, 2022

Every Friday, James Blevins, the Gazette’s in-house reporter and poet—who has seen his work previously published in “Salt Hill Journal,” “Pretty Owl Poetry,” “Stoneboat Journal,” “Mud Season Review” and “AZURE,” as well as numerous other outlets both online and in print—chooses one poem for publication.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ELLE DECOR

With Surrealist Details and Saturated Hues, This Enchanting Toronto Home Will Transport You to Another World

Colette van den Thillart’s latest project brief began with a whimsical list. The note, slyly slipped to her by one of her Toronto clients, was simply titled “Things I Love” and included—among other idiosyncratic items—lions, flowers, and books. For most designers, such an amalgam might be too diffuse to inspire an entire residence. But for van den Thillart, who is known for a playful yet consistent style defined by bold tones, gracious proportions, and classical motifs, it was just the thing to get her started. “This home is about the clients’ history as individuals and as a couple, the places they have traveled together, the things they collect,” van den Thillart explains.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy