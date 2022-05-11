Jonathan Barber & Vision Ahead - Poetic (self-released)

Colette van den Thillart’s latest project brief began with a whimsical list. The note, slyly slipped to her by one of her Toronto clients, was simply titled “Things I Love” and included—among other idiosyncratic items—lions, flowers, and books. For most designers, such an amalgam might be too diffuse to inspire an entire residence. But for van den Thillart, who is known for a playful yet consistent style defined by bold tones, gracious proportions, and classical motifs, it was just the thing to get her started. “This home is about the clients’ history as individuals and as a couple, the places they have traveled together, the things they collect,” van den Thillart explains.
