She won them over with her chitterlings. Last year, Deborah Dickerson, a Plaquemine soul food restaurant owner and music lover, reached out to Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival founder and bluesman Henry Turner Jr. to learn more about his efforts to preserve soul food culture. The two got to talking, and before Turner knew it, Dickerson had offered to bring 150 pounds of chitterlings to the festival’s pre-party.

PLAQUEMINE, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO