Below is a statement from Las Cruces City Manager Ifo Pili regarding the April 16, 2022, incident on Fir Avenue. No additional information is available at this time. The investigation into the April 16 shooting on Fir Avenue is ongoing by the Officer-involved Incident Task Force and findings will be presented to the District Attorney’s office. Furthermore, there is pending litigation on this matter, limiting what we are able to comment on at this time.

