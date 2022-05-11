SPECIAL OLYMPICS TORCH RUN TO PASS THROUGH BRENHAM THURSDAY

Two people were arrested Wednesday evening after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 9:35, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and West Jefferson Street for Defective required equipment. An investigation was conducted. Floyd Jermaine Richards, 40 of Brenham, was placed in custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz and a warrant out of Washington County for Expired Operators License; and Shacarrie Latrice Dixon, 25 of Brenham was placed in custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Both Richards and Dixon were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO