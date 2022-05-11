ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

SPECIAL OLYMPICS TORCH RUN TO PASS THROUGH BRENHAM THURSDAY

By Josh Blaschke
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw enforcement officials from around the state will carry the Special Olympics torch through downtown Brenham tomorrow (Thursday) morning. The torch run is taking place in preparation for this weekend’s Special Olympics Texas Summer Games, happening...

East Texas News

Updated 4:35 p.m. - Breaking - Robbery at Naskila Gaming

A man is in custody after a robbery led police on a chase this morning. The call came into the Alabama-Coushatta Police Department at 5:58. a.m. and they were on the scene one minute later. They entered the. parking lot to find a man, identified as Marquel Fitzgerald, 34, of.
HOUSTON, TX
AREA BASEBALL/SOFTBALL PLAYOFF SCORES

CARTHAGE WINS 2-0 Game 1: Orangefield 12 Navasota 1. (Round-Top Carmine wins the series 2-0) Game Two: Saturday 11am at Grand Oaks High School in Spring. One Game Playoff: Sealy vs. Livingston at 7:30pm at Cy Woods High School. Livingston 1 Sealy 0. One Game Playoff: Mumford vs. Holland Tonight...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
EARLY VOTING BEGINS MONDAY FOR PRIMARY RUNOFF ELECTION

One week of early voting for the primary runoff election for House District 12 begins Monday. Voting for the Republican runoff between District 12 incumbent Kyle Kacal and challenger Ben Bius will be held from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Washington County Courthouse Annex.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
CUBETTE SOFTBALL SEASON ENDS WITH 5-3 LOSS TO KINGWOOD PARK

The Brenham Cubette Softball Team came to Jordan this (Saturday) afternoon with their backs against the wall. However, after a back and forth game, it was the Kingwood Park Lady Panthers that came away with the 5-3 victory to sweep the series 2-0. After both Brenham's Della Jasinski and Kingwood...
BRENHAM, TX
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR RECEIVES FIRST-EVER JAMES EMERSON DENNIS JR. SCHOLARSHIP

A Brenham High School senior was recognized Wednesday as the first recipient of the James Emerson Dennis, Jr. Black History Club Scholarship. Opre’Auhna Graves was presented with a $5,000 scholarship at Mt. Rose Missionary Baptist Church to continue her education at Sam Houston State University, where she will major in nursing. She has received $84,900 in scholarships, including the Smith-Hutson Scholarship. She has also completed Blinn’s Certified Medical Assistance (CMA) Program.
BRENHAM, TX
BRAZOS CO. DETENTION CENTER INMATE DIES IN CUSTODY

Investigation is underway into the in-custody death of a Hearne man in Brazos County. According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Terrance D’Shawn Hammond was transported around 8:30 a.m. Friday from the Brazos County Detention Center to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan after jail staff said he appeared to be in medical distress. He was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 9 a.m.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

Two people were arrested Wednesday evening after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 9:35, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and West Jefferson Street for Defective required equipment. An investigation was conducted. Floyd Jermaine Richards, 40 of Brenham, was placed in custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz and a warrant out of Washington County for Expired Operators License; and Shacarrie Latrice Dixon, 25 of Brenham was placed in custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Both Richards and Dixon were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

An Austin man was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 11:05, Patrol Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of Highway 36 North on a 4-door passenger car, due to a moving violation. During the traffic stop, the driver admitted to possessing narcotics in the vehicle. The suspect Bientot Muhrie, 23 of Austin, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
BRENHAM, TX
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS APPROVE INVOICE FOR FAITH MISSION’S SERVICES DURING 2020

Washington County Commissioners approved an invoice payable to Faith Mission for services provided in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic at their meeting today (Friday). The invoice, totaling $190,912, relates to Faith Mission’s operation of the Washington County Disaster Service Center in 2020, including the oversight and management of over 100 volunteers. The county will pull funds from its fund balance to pay the invoice and seek reimbursement from FEMA as a COVID-19 disaster expense.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 5.12.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. IHOP at 170 East Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights got an 89 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, a tomato was not kept cool enough so it had to be thrown out.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
HEMPSTEAD MAN ARRESTED EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING

A Hempstead man was arrested early Wednesday morning on a marijuana charge. Brenham Police report that early Wednesday morning at 1:45, Officers initiated a traffic stop near the 300 block of Highway 290 West. An investigation was conducted and the driver, Bennie Hooper, 25 of Hempstead, was taken into custody for Possession Marijuana less than 2 OZ.
HEMPSTEAD, TX
CUBETTES LOSE A HEARTBREAKER TO KINGWOOD PARK 4-3

The Brenham Cubettes lost a heartbreaker to the Kingwood Park Lady Panthers 4-3 last (Thursday) night. The Lady Panthers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning. Brenham cut the lead in half with one run in the third...
BRENHAM, TX

