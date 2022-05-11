ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy Wood Jr. addresses rumors he’ll take over for James Corden

Cover picture for the articleRoy Wood Jr. joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager for a wide-raging interview...

Hello Magazine

James Corden's real reason for leaving The Late Late Show revealed

James Corden dropped a bombshell on Thursday when he revealed that he will leave The Late Late Show in 2023. The British actor opened his late-night talk show with a monologue in which he revealed he has only extended his contract with the CBS series for one more year and will be stepping away from the show next summer marking an end to what will be eight and a half years as host.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Stephen Colbert Jokes About James Corden Returning To Doctor Who, Fans Are Pondering The Idea

James Corden is officially stepping down as host of The Late Late Show in 2023 and will return to the UK after years of entertaining fans by singing with celebrities in cars (but not driving) and making the occasional film appearance. Though his time on late-night network television is over, it’s fair to say that his career will continue in some way. Stephen Colbert recently joked that he’ll head back to Doctor Who and, now, fans are pondering the idea.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
Jenna Bush Hager
Hoda Kotb
Roy Wood Jr.
James Corden
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's surprising revelation about son Michael

Kelly Ripa's three children have grown in front of Live with Kelly and Ryan viewer's eyes, and are often spoken about by their proud mum. However, the popular chat show host made a surprising revelation about her firstborn, Michael, 24, revealing that he didn't want his famous mum talking about him on television for a decade.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'The Talk': Why Sheryl Underwood Wont' Be Leaving the Show Anytime Soon

Sheryl Underwood has no plans on leaving The Talk anytime soon. In addition to the popular talk show being renewed for a 13th season, The Wrap reports that Underwood has signed a multiyear deal with CBS to remain on a co-host on the daytime talk show through Season 15. The Talk is currently in its 12th season. Underwood will remain with the show until at least 2025. The comedian's new deal also includes a two-year first-look agreement with CBS Studios, which produces the show. Underwood has been in the co-hosting chair since she joined in its second season in 2011, replacing Holly Robinson Peete. She won a Daytime Emmy Award shared with her co-hosts in 2017.
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

What happened to The Today Show this morning? Craig Melvin replaced Hoda

Since 1952, The Today Show has been running on NBC. The daily news show features many recognisable reporters including Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. Past news anchors have also included Matt Lauer and Katie Couric. As with many morning news shows, The Today Show features all kinds of famous faces...
TV SHOWS
#The Daily Show
Mic

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t think Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, or Donald Trump should be canceled

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t believe in canceling people. At least that’s the sentiment that seemed to come through in his new interview with The New York Times’ Kara Swisher for her Sway podcast. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host was asked about a few of society’s most divisive figures: Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Donald Trump. And while Kimmel has been comedically hard on those men on his late-night show, he doesn’t think that their behavior merits canceling them — that is if you believe people can get canceled to begin with.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg shares emotional tribute to co-stars as her break from The View comes to an end

Whoopi Goldberg is finally making her way back to the table on The View after several months of on and off breaks. The star first stepped away from the talk show earlier this year following her problematic comments about the Holocaust, and though she returned after a two week suspension, she left once more for the month of April as she worked on a new project.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Did Michelle Obama Just Let Slip That Sasha Obama Has a Serious Boyfriend?

Click here to read the full article. Sasha Obama was only seven years old when her dad was sworn in as the 44th President of the United States. Over eight years, she grew up in front of the entire country, but it’s still hard to believe she’s now an adult and might possibly have a significant other in her life. We know that little tidbit of information, thanks to her mom, Michelle Obama, who was dishing about her daughters’ love lives on Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday. “Sasha is in college and they’re doing well. They are just amazing young women,” the former First...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Down In Tears As She Reflects On 25th Anniversary Of Coming Out: Watch

As Ellen DeGeneres wraps up the last remaining episodes of her talk show, she celebrated the 25th anniversary of her coming out. During Thursday’s (April 28) The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the LGBTQ+ icon broke down in tears after she showed a video of the coming out moment, telling the audience that she was tearing up because she recalled the impact she made all those years ago.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Could Wendy Williams Be Prepping To Get Back To Work? Here’s The Latest

It’s been an unfortunate past few months for Wendy Williams. Reports suggested that her ongoing health problems (i.e. the reason behind guest hosts filling in on her daytime talk show) were in fact turning into serious financial woes. Her reps and legal team fervently denied any serious health decline in the matter but, ultimately, The Wendy Williams Show was cancelled after 13 seasons on the air. Still, it wouldn’t be long before Williams herself announced that she would be ready for a TV return in only three months. And it might just be the case after all, given the latest intel hinting that she is possibly prepping to get back to work.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb's stand-in host revealed as star takes time off Today

Hoda Kotb has had a busy few weeks at work and it just keeps getting more and more exciting for the star!. The Today star was off from work on Monday and replaced on the Fourth Hour by Justin Sylvester, who kept her seat warm alongside Jenna Bush Hager. And...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘The View': Sarah Silverman Defends Sharing a Toothbrush With Her Boyfriend

Sarah Silverman is standing by her decision to share a toothbrush with her boyfriend. And her logic just about broke the hosts of “The View” on Wednesday. Stopping by to promote her newest show, Silverman was eventually asked about the fact that she and Rory Albanese share a toothbrush, with Hostin noting she is “befuddled” by the concept. The comedian stipulated that she had never shared a toothbrush with anyone in the past, but with this man, they have “never not shared a toothbrush.”
CELEBRITIES

