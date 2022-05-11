ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiawatha, IA

Hiawatha Will Soon Welcome Two New Eateries

By Bob James
 1 day ago
Two new options for food are coming to Hiawatha, right off I-380, in the near future. One is brand new and the other is a favorite that was once just a mile away but closed a decade ago. The Cedar Rapids metro area will soon welcome a new eatery...

Cedar Rapids, IA
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

