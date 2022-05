Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian is confirming that the dismissal of Jacob Blake's lawsuit against the officer who shot him is not the result of a settlement or a monetary payment. Attorneys for Blake and the city signed off on a stipulation on Friday which was then approved by a federal judge on Monday. In a statement Tuesday, Antaramian said he hopes the dismissal puts an end to what he termed a "difficult" chapter for Kenosha. Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake in the back and side during a domestic dispute nearly two years ago. Video of the incident in which a knife Blake was holding was not visible touched off three nights of demonstrations that at times turned violent. No charges were filed against Sheskey and he was allowed to return to duty. Blake was partially paralyzed as a result of the shooting.

RACINE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO