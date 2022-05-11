Briefs: Marion Chamber salutes local business on its expansion

Local business celebrates new divisions

The Marion Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 6 to celebrate Marion Mulch and More on its two new divisions: Allscapes Property Services and Radcliff Steel Structures.

Marion Mulch and More at 2080 Harding Highway E. has been family owned and operated since 2015. Marion Mulch and More originally started by selling mulch, gravel, etc. in addition to doing the landscape jobs. In January, they launched Allscapes Property Services specializing in landscape design and install, hardscaping, snow plowing, fertilizing and more. The retail side remains Marion Mulch and More and will still carry mulch, gravel, topsoil, flowers and hanging baskets, Lakeside Cabins and Sheds, poly wood furniture, and more.

Also new for 2022, the owners launched Radcliff Steel Structures. They are a dealer of American Steel Carports and will be offering carports, garages, workshops and ag buildings and RV carports.

OhioHealth Marion General Hospital earns ‘A’ safety rating from Leapfrog

OhioHealth Marion General Hospital has achieved the highest A rating in the Leapfrog Spring 2022 hospital safety grades, the only hospital rating system focused exclusively on safety, for the 20th consecutive time.

More than 2,700 hospitals were graded by the Washington, D.C.-based Leapfrog organization on 27 publicly available safety measures including medication errors, infection rate, maternity care, critical care, complex adult surgery, and elective outpatient surgery. Twice a year, in the spring and fall, the Leapfrog group assigns letter grades A through F based on a commitment to patient safety and a reduction of avoidable harm. Helping consumers protect themselves and their family members from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections is an important part of the grade.

Grants available through AgCredit’s Mission Fund

FOSTORIA — The application period for AgCredit’s Mission Fund program is now open. The Mission Fund awards grants to local organizations who are working to improve their local rural communities.

The grant program operates on an application-based system within the following four focus areas.

Education — Educating young, beginning or future farmers

Environment — Maintaining or improving the quality of the rural environment

Technology — Supporting the advancement and utilization of technology for the benefit of farmers and rural communities

Quality of Rural Life — Programs, projects or initiatives that enhance the quality of life for farmers and rural communities

Organizations may apply for grants up to $15,000 per year. The deadline is Aug. 31. Grants will be awarded by Dec. 31.

For more information and to apply, go to agcredit.net/about/community/mission-fund .

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Briefs: Marion Chamber salutes local business on its expansion