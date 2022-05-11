ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eads, CO

Eads school calendar – May 12-31, 2022

kiowacountypress.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegional Baseball 12:30 vs. Evangelical Christian lv 8:00 a.m. 12:00 Kids Fishing Day Chamber Lunch, Fishing 1-4 pm, Jackson's Pond. *Seniors & Sophomores Desserts Juniors & Freshmen Salads. Lunch: Chili Cheese Fries. Tuesday, May 17. 7:00 p.m. Kindergarten Graduation. Lunch:...

kiowacountypress.net

Comments / 0

Related
kiowacountypress.net

Eads Chamber of Commerce announce Volunteers and Citizen of The Year

During the Kiowa County Economic Development Foundation annual meeting last week, the Eads Chamber of Commerce announced its selection for Volunteers and Citizen of the Year awards. Volunteers of the Year. Matt Prince moved to Eads three years ago from the east coast and was followed by his wife, Claire...
EADS, CO
kiowacountypress.net

Kiowa County Commissioners meeting minutes - April 28, 2022

The Regular meeting of the Kiowa County Commissioners was called to order on April 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. by Chairman Donald Oswald. Oswald opened the meeting with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. Those in Attendance:. Donald Oswald, Chairman. Howard "Butch" Robertson, Commissioner. Mike Lening, Commissioner. Delisa Weeks. County...
KIOWA COUNTY, CO
kiowacountypress.net

Death Notice – Stella Ann Sanders

Private family services are being planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Brown Funeral Home. KiowaCountyPress.net may earn an affiliate commission if you purchase products or services through links in an article. Prices, when displayed, are accurate at the time of publication but may change over time. Commissions do not influence editorial independence.
KIOWA COUNTY, CO
kiowacountypress.net

KCEDF announces CWC Rail as Business of the Year

What I like to do is make these presentations as suspenseful as possible. This time however, as soon as I say anything about this business, you'll know exactly who I'm talking about!. Almost all the businesses here in Kiowa County are very local, and except for the one I opened...
KIOWA COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
City
Eads, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Limon, CO
Local
Colorado Education
City
Denver, CO
kiowacountypress.net

Ag stats: April 2022 Colorado crop production highlights

Winter wheat production in Colorado, based on conditions as of May 1, 2022, is forecast at 49.60 million bushels, according to the May 1 Agricultural Yield Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. This forecast is 29 percent below last year's production of 69.56 million bushels but 21 percent above the 41.04 million bushel crop produced two years ago. Acreage for harvest, forecast at 1.60 million acres, is 280,000 acres less than a year ago. Average yield is forecast at 31.0 bushels per acre, down 6.0 bushels per acre from last year's yield. Final yield will largely be determined by the combination of moisture and temperature conditions during May and June.
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Safe wildlife crossing bill clears Colorado legislature

(Colorado News Connection) The Colorado General Assembly has passed legislation to fund wildlife road-crossing projects across the state. Rep. Julie McCluskie, D-Gunnison, said Senate Bill 151 has broad support from sportsmen and women, land and wildlife conservation groups, and community leaders from both parties. She argued safe passages work, and pointed to a successful program developed in Summit County.
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Mesa County Court Judge removes Peters as Designated Election Official

A Mesa County Court Judge Tuesday removed Tina Peters as the Designated Election Official (DEO) for Mesa County, barring her from overseeing the 2022 Primary and General Elections. The Court granted the Secretary of State's request to appoint Brandi Bantz as the DEO. "The Court's decision today bars Peters from...
MESA COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer School#Athletic Academic Banquet#Chili Cheese Fries
kiowacountypress.net

Colorado Springs has one of the largest veteran populations in the nation

Young Americans enlist in the armed services for many reasons, including the opportunity to gain new skills, get physically fit, and earn financial assistance to pay for college. One of the most common reasons, however, is to serve the country. On top of the more than 1.4 million active-duty service members in the military, the United States is home to over 17.8 million veterans.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
kiowacountypress.net

Polis, Democratic lawmakers tout legislative achievements after session ends

(The Center Square) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers touted their legislative achievements during a press conference Thursday, one day after the session ended. Lawmakers said their focus for the legislative session was to "save people money" through a variety of means, including property tax reform and reducing...
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Montana's economic growth outpaced the country's last year

(The Center Square) - Montana's economy saw significant growth last year that outpaced the country's growth rate, according to federal data. The Treasure State's economy grew by 6.7 percent last year, the country's seventh-largest economic growth rate. It's also the fastest in more than 40 years, according to Gov. Greg Gianforte's office.
MONTANA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Senate OKs bill to reduce business filing fees

(The Center Square) - The Colorado Senate Tuesday gave its final approval for a bill that seeks to reduce most business filing fees to $1. House Bill 22-1101 directs the state treasurer to transfer more than $16.7 million from the general fund to the secretary of state's office to pay for the fee reduction. It would only apply to fees levied during the 2022-2023 fiscal year, according to the bill.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy