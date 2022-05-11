ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

Visitors to Art on Square can hop on transit ride

By Editor
Illinois Business Journal
 2 days ago

St. Clair County Transit District will provide complimentary round-trip rides, via the SCCTD Trolley Bus, from the Belleville Transit Center (800 Scheel St.) to the Art on the Square event, which is being held in the Belleville Public Square in downtown Belleville, from Friday, May 13, to...

www.ibjonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Illinois Business Journal

Flock Food Truck Park opens at Alton city entrance

Flock Food Truck Park will officially open for business at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12, in Downtown Alton built to bring friends and family together for delicious, unique food, outdoor fun and lasting memories. A large group attended a soft opening of the facility on Wednesday. Flock is the brainchild...
ALTON, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Best Things to Do This Weekend in St. Louis, May 13 to May 15

Weekend plans aren't hard to come by in St. Louis, as there is a wide range of activities happening once more. Geek out at the Fan EXPO, featuring a host of Sci-Fi favorites and more, or take the family to Eckert's Farms for their Strawberry Festival. If you're looking for something more rare, you'll have to plan a trip to Elephant Rocks State Park to view the pending Blood Moon on Sunday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

New Beginnings at The Fountains of West County

There’s a lot to consider when moving yourself or a loved one into a senior living community, but what it all comes down to is the sincerity of the care it provides. Whether that care is for physical or mental aging or care for the quality of each resident’s day-to-day experiences, The Fountains of West County has made that sincerity its priority. The Fountains’ true love for seniors is apparent as its staff is dedicated to offering each resident a healthy, active and enriched lifestyle.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
urbanreviewstl.com

Vacant Land Near Centene Stadium Awaits New Construction

Centene Stadium (St. Louis) – Wikipedia, the soccer stadium finishing up construction now, is reshaping the Downtown West neighborhood. This got me thinking about a vacant parcel just south of the stadium, next to the former YMCA that became a Drury Hotel in the 1980s. The official address is 222 South 21st Street.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belleville, IL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
Belleville, IL
Government
City
Belleville, IL
laduenews.com

Distinctive Property: 28 Thorndell Drive

051322-dd-distinctive property LMCC-28 Thorndell Drive. Nestled in a lovely neighborhood, this charming Richmond Heights property is home to stylish finishes and a traditional floor plan perfect for family and friends to gather. Entertain in the large living room with a fireplace or spend an evening reading in the attached study. As temperatures rise, you can enjoy evenings on the deck off of the spacious family room. The renovated kitchen is a dream, opening up to the dining and family room areas and featuring stainless appliances, granite counters and a wine fridge. Unwind in the luxurious main-floor master suite, which includes a large jetted tub and shower, as well as two oversize custom closets. Upstairs you’ll find three more bedrooms and two full baths, and the finished lower level includes a family room, full bath, bar area and wine cellar. The private backyard boasts an amazing outdoor kitchen and pergola overlooking the gorgeous pool and flagstone patio.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO
FOX2Now

Sign up to get free boxes of produce this summer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Free boxes of produce with 50 servings of fresh fruits and vegetables will be given to 3,000 St. Louis families starting on May 31. Each family will receive a weekly produce box for 12 weeks from the Partnership for A Healthier America and the Gateway Region YMCA.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Q985

Five Illinois Resorts That Are Perfect For a Family Vacation

Do you have big extravagant vacation plans in mind or more of a quick, budget-friendly getaway?. Are you still completely lost on where to go and unwind this summer and have young kids that need entertaining too? I can help you with that!. Best Resorts in Illinois For Families. I...
ILLINOIS STATE
KMOV

Hot Box Cookies opens in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- Hot Box Cookies is now open for business, Streets of St. Charles announced Thursday. Hot Box offers cookies fresh out of the oven in a variety of flavors from the classic chocolate chip to peanut butter Reese’s Pieces. It also offers ice cream sandwiches, icing sandwiches, cookie cakes and catering. The store also delivers.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#The Square#The Scctd Trolley Bus#Trips
stlmag.com

Station No. 3 opens today in Benton Park

The following article appears in the June 2022 issue of St. Louis Magazine under the title, "Topping It Off." When restaurateurs Natasha Kwan and Rick Roloff heard that the “mostly vegan” Utah Station had closed, their idea was to reexamine, analyze, and reformulate what had been a vibrant, viable restaurant. The garage doors were already operable. A wraparound patio with two giant fire pits had already been fashioned from limestone slabs. The pea-gravel driveway became a 50-seat patio, courtesy of paver bricks reclaimed from a Central West End street. The name Station No. 3 became the obvious choice: The building was originally a 1930s-era, two-bay service station; it’s Kwan and Roloff’s third restaurant (after Frida’s and Diego’s), and it pays homage to Kwan’s grandparents, who owned a Shell station in Manila. Its midcentury timeline is depicted in a series of black-and-white photos.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Scooter’s opens coffee locations in Mascoutah and Troy

Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise, has opened locations in Mascoutah and Troy, Ill. Scooter’s Coffee, based in Omaha, Neb., specializes in artisan espresso drinks, fruit smoothies, baked-from-scratch pastries and features its signature drink, the Caramelicious. The company also recently added a line of organic hot and iced teas, single-origin coffee and Cold Brew & Cream.
MASCOUTAH, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
KMOV

Meijer plans to build first local store in the Metro East

GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV) – Big box giant Meijer plans to open a store in the Metro East. News 4 has learned the retailer has signed an agreement to open its first store in the St. Louis area. The store will be in Glen Carbon at the intersection of Route 159 and Governor’s Parkway.
GLEN CARBON, IL
The Telegraph

Working under a watchful eye

John Badman|The Telegraph Paul Krueger, from Krueger Construction in Godfrey, works to install hand railing on a handicap entrance to the Bloody Bucket Saloon, 201 E. Main Street in Grafton, Tuesday with a winged companion overhead. Krueger helped install the Piasa Bird ironworks sculpture by the late artist, Mark Crowder, last year. The handrailing is a finishing touch on the ramp and deck built last winter. (John Badman)
GRAFTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy