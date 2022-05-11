Visitors to Art on Square can hop on transit ride

The following article appears in the June 2022 issue of St. Louis Magazine under the title, "Topping It Off." When restaurateurs Natasha Kwan and Rick Roloff heard that the “mostly vegan” Utah Station had closed, their idea was to reexamine, analyze, and reformulate what had been a vibrant, viable restaurant. The garage doors were already operable. A wraparound patio with two giant fire pits had already been fashioned from limestone slabs. The pea-gravel driveway became a 50-seat patio, courtesy of paver bricks reclaimed from a Central West End street. The name Station No. 3 became the obvious choice: The building was originally a 1930s-era, two-bay service station; it’s Kwan and Roloff’s third restaurant (after Frida’s and Diego’s), and it pays homage to Kwan’s grandparents, who owned a Shell station in Manila. Its midcentury timeline is depicted in a series of black-and-white photos.

