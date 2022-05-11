ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

International Food Truck Festival brings cultures together on the Big Four Lawn

By Keith Kaiser
wdrb.com
 4 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Get a taste of international flavors without leaving Louisville. WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about the International Food Truck Festival....

www.wdrb.com

Comments / 1

Related
hendersonky.org

2022 W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival Lineup

W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival, presented by Field & Main Bank, announces 2022 schedule. It’s here, it’s here! The Henderson Music Preservation Society has officially announced the lineup for Year 30 of the W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival and it’s shaping up to be the best yet! Artists will perform on stage in Audubon Mill Park on the Henderson riverfront on June 15-18. The Handy Happy Hours and Lunch Breaks in downtown Henderson will start Monday, June 13 and last throughout the week. The popular Zydeco Night Red Beans and Rice Dinner will take place on Thursday, June 16. And now for the main event: the music!
HENDERSON, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville restaurant with food court setting closes after year in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — A Clifton restaurant that tried to appeal to indecisive eaters has closed its doors,according to a report from Louisville Business First. Trifecta, located at 1971 Brownsboro Road, announced the closure on Facebook Tuesday evening. The restaurant was owned by former North End Cafe owner Christopher Seckman and Richard Morris, owner of RLM Building & Remodel LLC.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Fuzzy Zoeller opens hotel, restaurant in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new hotel and restaurant in southern Indiana owned by PGA legend Fuzzy Zoeller are now open. The Hilton Garden Inn Jeffersonville and Fuzzy's The 15th Club Food & Spirits restaurant opened Thursday. The restaurant is located inside the 114-room hotel on Water Tower Road, on...
INDIANA STATE
WLKY.com

Popular Barret Avenue restaurant moving to Frankfort Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A popular Vietnamese restaurant at the edge of the Highlands is moving to the Clifton neighborhood,according to Louisville Business First. Eatz Vietnamese Restaurant announced in a Facebook post Friday it's moving from its location at 974 Barret Ave. to the former Fork & Barrel...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

Shack in the Back reopens this weekend in new, larger location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — Shack in the Back BBQ is no longer located in a shack. After spending more than 15 years serving customers out of a 19th century log home, the popular Fairdale restaurant is reopening this weekend at 10706 W. Manslick Road, according to Louisville Business First.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Honeysuckle seen around town may be an invasive species

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People can walk through just about anywhere in Louisville and come across honeysuckle growing on a bush. It smells good, but it actually doesn’t belong there. “We’ve got more honeysuckle there,” Marybeth Orton said, pointing towards a bush in her backyard. “Last year, we could...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

The kid-free floating quarry in Kentucky now has a beach

The kid-free place to float in Oldham County has a new addition this year. FRP-LaGrange Quarry opens this weekend, and this time, there will be a sand beach for lounging. According to the Facebook page, they removed the "cattail cove" and added sand, so bring your beach chairs and towels.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Waterfront Park#The Big Four#Wdrb#Thai#Oreya Dance
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts to Catch in Louisville this Weekend (5/13-5/15)

Belushi Speed Ball celebrates the release of their new album, What, Us Worry, which is being sold in a very Belushi way: on a Nintendo 64 cartridge. “I like to hack video games and I like to rewrite code and see what I can do there,” lead singer Vinny Castellano told LEO. “And this specific rom, I had to reach out and get help from a specific community and an individual helped me build the rom that works for Nintendo 64.” Admission to the show is free; the album costs $65.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things to do in Louisville this Weekend (5/13-5/15)

Come learn how to grow vegetables, keep bees and be a circus performer at this year’s How-To Festival. There will be some old favorites like how to brew beer or grow tomatoes along with new lessons in making dog treats, creating digital music and modern dance. If you’ve wanted to learn something new, this is the one-stop shop for finding a new hobby or possibly a new career. For a full schedule of the 71 sessions, go here.
LOUISVILLE, KY
visitmadison.org

Movie Magic in Madison, Indiana

Did you know that Madison has a history of being the backdrop for several short films and movies? Back in the 1940s, Madison, Indiana, was chosen by the U.S. Office of War Information during World War II as the site to shoot a short film depicting “everyday life” in America called The Town. The film showcases various aspects of day-to-day life including classrooms, the Farmers Market, different professions, and more. This film presents Madison as the “model American town where citizens embodied American ideals and values” (The Town). You can watch the short film here:
MADISON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
99.5 WKDQ

Adult-Only Nights at Indiana Waterpark are a Can’t Miss

An Indiana waterpark is hosting adults-only nights where you can have all the fun you want, kid-free. You're never too old to be a kid again (in some cases). Especially when it comes to having some fun during the summer. When you think about summer fun, you typically try to find things that the kids would enjoy. Let's take waterparks for example. We have several here in Indiana. The closest to our area is Splashin' Safari. You might have some fun in the process with the family, but sometimes you might feel as if you could have a little more fun if you didn't have to keep an eye on the kids, you know...the responsible adult stuff. However, one Indiana waterpark is offering you an adults-only, after-hours adventure that you might not want to pass up...oh and by the way, adult beverages are involved too!
INDIANA STATE
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Kentucky

Kentucky is often known for its fried chicken and bourbon, but there is so much more to the state than that. For one thing, it's home to the world's longest cave system, Mammoth Cave National Park. There are also plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and fishing. And of course, there's the Kentucky Derby, one of the most prestigious horse races in the world.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: May 13-15

Sunday May 15 | 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday May 14 | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday May 14 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday May 15 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday May 14 @ 10 p.m. Saturday May 14 @ 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Homecoming planned for American Idol finalist from eastern Kentucky

LOUISA, Ky. — American Idol finalist Noah Thompson will return to the mountains on Tuesday for his "Hometown Visit” if he makes the Top 3 in Sunday's voting. While in Louisa, Thompson's fans will have a rare opportunity to see him during a parade and perform at a free concert at Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Stadium.
LOUISA, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy