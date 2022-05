BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Epicenter will head to Pimlico Race Course hoping to turn the tables on Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike in the Preakness Stakes, the Maryland Jockey Club said. And they will face an intriguing new runner in Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath, who will take on the boys in the middle jewel of the Triple Crown, racing officials said. BREAKING NEWS: D. Wayne Lukas just informed the @PimlicoRC racing office that Kentucky Oaks winner, SECRET OATH, is confirmed for the @PreaknessStakes! #PreaknessStakes — 1/ST (@1ST_Racing) May 11, 2022 Winchell Thoroughbreds, owners of the bay colt by Not This Time out of...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO