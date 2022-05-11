Bridgefield Subdivision- Milling and Resurfacing Project

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) opened a new building Thursday where it will assemble new frigates for the U.S. Navy. FMM is currently under contract with the U.S. Navy to produce two guided-missile frigates, the first in the Constellation class at a cost of about $553.8 million each. The Navy has an option to order up to eight more of the ships, with a total contract value of about $5.5 billion.

