Madison, AL

Bridgefield Subdivision- Milling and Resurfacing Project

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe ask homeowners to move vehicles from the roadway and we...

nbc15.com

No ‘No Mow May’ | Madison opts for ‘Low Mow May’ instead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison wants to give bees an extra chance to pollenate this May, but that doesn’t mean residents can let their lawns grow all month. On Tuesday, city leaders put their own twist on the ‘No Mow May’ movement cutting its way across Wisconsin by passing what they call ‘Low Mow May.’ So, while homeowners cannot simply lock up their lawnmowers until June, they will:
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Semi hauling ethanol overturns, spills near Beaver Dam; no injuries reported

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A semi-truck hauling ethanol overturned Wednesday morning north of near Beaver Dam, prompting an evacuation lasting most of the day. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just before 9 a.m. on Hemlock Road between U.S. Highway 151 and County Road A. The truck left the roadway, drove into the south ditch and struck...
BEAVER DAM, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Clerk responds to “ballot harvesting” complaint

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys has responded to a complaint filed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission alleging she took part in “ballot harvesting.”. “As it has consistently done, the City of Green Bay ran a fair, free, and accessible election on April 5,...
GREEN BAY, WI
nbc15.com

Police find guns, marijuana in vehicle in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police recovered two handguns from a car in downtown Madison early Saturday morning after officers noted the driver was found asleep inside the running vehicle. According to an incident report released Thursday, Madison Police Department officers spotted a running vehicle around 1:20 a.m. in a parking...
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

It’s hard to ignore some facts about the largest hog Confined Animal Feed Operation in Wisconsin

After the so-called Roth II hog factory in the town of Marietta, Crawford County, was granted a Wisconsin Pollution Elimination Discharge Permit by the Department of Natural Resources, Forest Jahnke, a longtime opponent of such giant operations told me, “To me, it says a CAFO of any type and size can be sited anywhere in the state. If you think you’re safe, you’re not.”
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Gas prices in Wisconsin soar

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Today the national average of gas hit a new record of four dollars and 46 cents per gallon. In Eau Claire, you’ll see prices around four dollars and 19 cents. In La Crosse, prices are just around 4 four dollars according to Gas Buddy. The...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wisfarmer.com

The great butter and cheese fire of 1991

I admit that I didn't remember, but my friend Lois Seymour did, that it was the 30th anniversary of a monstrous fire that broke out on May 3, 1991, at Madison's Central Storage & Warehouse Co.. It was later proclaimed to have been Madison's biggest fire ever by fire department officials.
MADISON, WI
oshkoshexaminer.com

Oshkosh city manager warns of service slippage as job openings go unfilled

Facing a vacancy rate of 5% in the municipal workforce, City Manager Mark Rohloff warned the Common Council Tuesday of a looming impact on services. He likened the situation to restaurants that are warning patrons even before they sit down that staffing shortages may affect their meals. “I don’t want...
OSHKOSH, WI
WausauPilot

Weird Wisconsin history on next ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Wisconsin’s storied history goes well beyond the facts outlined in high school history books. From architectural myths to hidden tunnels, supernatural creatures to secret societies, the state is home to a wide range of local legends and lore. At 10 a.m. May 13, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert is joined by Marathon County Historical Society Archivist Ben Clark, Chippewa Valley Museum Archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer and Kerry Bloedorn, director of Rhinelander’s Pioneer Park Historical Complex for a look at our region’s unusual history and stories from long ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Crews believe Marinette County scrap fire started in metal pile

TOWN OF PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators do not believe a massive fire at a Marinette County scrap metal business was intentional. Town of Peshtigo Fire Chief Mike Folgert says investigators have a good idea of where the fire started in a metal pile at Sal B Scrap Metal and Recycling, but they’re not yet sure of the cause.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

Tornadoes confirmed in western Wisconsin from Monday's storms

RUSK, Wis. (FOX 9) - Surveyors have confirmed two tornadoes touched down in western Wisconsin on Monday night as storms ripped through the Midwest. According to National Weather Service survey crews, an EF-1 tornado touched down around 7:30 p.m. just north of I-94 near Rusk, Wisconsin -- just east of Menomonie. The tornado left behind a six-mile-long path, causing damage near the Whitetail Golf Course.
WISCONSIN STATE
WLUC

Wisconsin to help fund new Navy ships built in Marinette

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) opened a new building Thursday where it will assemble new frigates for the U.S. Navy. FMM is currently under contract with the U.S. Navy to produce two guided-missile frigates, the first in the Constellation class at a cost of about $553.8 million each. The Navy has an option to order up to eight more of the ships, with a total contract value of about $5.5 billion.
MARINETTE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Tornado watch: Fond du Lac County covered into Tuesday night

MILWAUKEE - A tornado watch was issued for parts of southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, May 10. It is set to expire at 9 p.m. Monitor any changes with the FOX6 Weather forecast. The watch covers Fond du Lac County until 9 p.m. Initially it included Dodge, Jefferson and Walworth counties...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wuwm.com

A look at how Wednesday's vote by Kohl's shareholders could affect Wisconsin jobs

Wednesday morning, shareholders of Kohl's department stores are meeting and could get behind board of directors nominees backed by the huge Menomonee Falls-based retailer. Or the shareholders could choose nominees supported by activist investors. It could be a major crossroads for Kohl's and its 4,000 local employees, as the firm...

