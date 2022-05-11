ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

FDA will allow the release of Abbott Nutrition facility recall on powdered baby on a case-to-case basis

By Sophia Lesseos
nbcrightnow.com
 2 days ago

The FDA said it will allow the release of baby formula from the shuttered Abbott Nutrition facility on a case-by-case basis. In February the agency warned consumers not to use certain powdered infant formula products from Abbott Nutrition's Sturgis, Michigan facility because of contamination concerns, causing Abbott to recall certain products....

www.nbcrightnow.com

Comments / 0

