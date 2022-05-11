Efficient production technique for a novel 'green' fertilizer

Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) and their accompanying protein, CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), made international headlines a few years ago as a game-changing genome editing system. Consisting of Cas9 and strand of genetic material known as a single-guide RNA (sgRNA), the system can target specific regions of DNA and function as 'molecular scissors' to make precise edits. The direct delivery of Cas9-sgRNA complexes, i.e. Cas9 ribonucleoproteins (RNPs) into the nucleus of the cell is considered the safest and most efficient way to achieve genome editing. However, the Cas9 RNP has poor cellular permeability, and thus requires a carrier molecule to transport it past the first hurdle of the cell membrane before it can get to the cell nucleus. These carriers need to bind with Cas9 RNP, carry it into the cell, prevent its degradation by intracellular organelles called 'endosomes,' and finally release it without causing any changes to its structure.

