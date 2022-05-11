ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

BTS to release new anthology album 'Proof' on CDs only!

TODAY.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleK-pop supergroup BTS unveiled the final track...

www.today.com

UPI News

BTS share track list for CD2 of 'Proof' album

May 9 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is sharing more details about its upcoming album Proof. The K-pop group released a track list for CD2 of the anthology album Monday. Disc 2 will feature 15 tracks, including the new song "Run BTS." The song shares a name with BTS' web series, which debuted on V Live in 2015.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

U.K. Post-Punk Heroes Wire Plot a Proper Release for an Infamous Bootleg

Click here to read the full article. British post-punk greats Wire are plotting a proper wide release for their bootleg, Not About to Die, which will be released June 24 via Pinkflag.  To accompany the announcement, the band has shared one of the album cuts, “Stepping Off Too Quick,” which Wire singer Colin Newman says boasts “the best intro to any song ever.” After that tension-building beginning, ”Stepping Off Too Quick” settles into a rambunctious sprint of jittery guitars, restless drums, and Newman’s voice bellowing, “Stepping off too quick/Not about to die.” The original Not About to Die bootleg was released in...
ROCK MUSIC
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC

