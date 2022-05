Halsey talked openly about their struggle to find a diagnosis for several long-term illnesses. "Bad at Love" singer follow-up Instagram post on Wednesday to a Tuesday Instagram Story in which they revealed doctors had finally discovered the cause of their sickness."I just want to clarify, for the benefit of friends of friends who may have any of the diagnosis [sic] that I recently shared, I didn't 'just get sick.' I've been sick. For a long time," Halsey wrote. "My sicknesses just have their names now."

