Movies

‘The Wizard of Oz’ returning to theaters to celebrate Judy Garland

TODAY.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“The Wizard of Oz” is headed back to theaters on...

www.today.com

Comments / 3

ComicBook

Jurassic Park Returns to Theaters for Jurassic World Dominion Double Feature

Welcome back to Jurassic Park. Nearly 30 years after the gates opened in Steven Spielberg's 1993 blockbuster starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, Jurassic Park is returning to theaters for a one-night-only double feature with Jurassic World Dominion. The new movie from Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow is the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era, uniting two generations and reuniting the trio of Neill, Dern, and Goldblum for the first time since the original movie. Get a double dose of dinosaurs with the Jurassic Double Feature when Dominion roars into theaters this summer.
MOVIES
IndieWire

TCM Announces Massive ‘Hollywood Legends’ Film Memorabilia Auction

Click here to read the full article. Movie memorabilia collectors, take note. Turner Classic Movies has announced a new partnership with Los Angeles auction house Julien’s Auctions to sell some truly iconic movie props and costumes. The partnership will kick off this July with a three-day auction titled “TCM and Julien’s Auctions Present: Hollywood Legends.” Highlights of the auction include Marilyn Monroe’s dress from “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” Audrey Hepburn’s Givenchy costume from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” an original Stormtrooper helmet from “Star Wars: A New Hope,” a wallet used by Samuel L. Jackson in “Pulp Fiction,” and a selection of jewelry from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

‘Babylon’ Debuts First Footage: Brad Pitt Is Unrecognizable with Massive Prosthetic Nose in Silent Film Era

Click here to read the full article. Finally, finally, finally we are one step closer to the epic Hollywood empire that is “Babylon.” The upcoming feature from Oscar-winning writer-director Damien Chazelle stars “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood” co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie for “Babylon” in a period piece about the transitional period in the film industry when silent movies gave way to talkies. The film is set to premiere wide January 6, 2023, and already is a buzzed-about Oscars contender. While Chazelle has stayed mum about plot specifics, drama “Babylon” reportedly focuses on real-life industry titans Clara Bow (Robbie), Elinor Glyn, and studio...
MOVIES
Person
Judy Garland
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney’s Family Photos Over the Years

Jimmy Kimmel’s cuties! The talk show host shares two children with wife Molly McNearney and loves spending time with the little ones. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host was previously married to Gina Kimmel, and they became parents in 1991 when daughter Katherine arrived, followed by son Kevin two years later. The former couple called it […]
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Will Star Jennifer Grey, Jonathan Levine to Direct

Click here to read the full article. It’s been 35 years since somebody put Baby (Jennifer Grey) in the corner, and audiences no doubt have “Hungry Eyes” for a sequel. Ahead of this year’s Cannes market, “Long Shot” and “50/50” director Jonathan Levine confirmed he will be directing the “Dirty Dancing” sequel for Lionsgate. Original lead star Grey will reprise her role of Frances “Baby” Houseman as she returns to family camp Kellerman’s in the 1990s, as Deadline reported. Similar to the 1987 iconic film, the upcoming “Dirty Dancing” installment will focus on a coming-of-age romance, but Baby’s personal story will intertwine...
MOVIES
#The Wizard Of Oz#Theaters#Deleted Scene
GamesRadar+

Nicolas Cage says he chose director Tim Burton for Superman Lives

Nicolas Cage set the record straight about Tim Burton's Superman Lives, the canceled 1998 flick that would've starred Cage as Kal-El. With the success of Burton's Batman and Batman Returns, Hollywood felt it was prime time for a darker Superman movie. Titled Superman Lives, the script was penned by Kevin Smith and included three arguably lesser-known Superman villains: Braniac, Doomsday, and the Eradicator. Tim Burton, hot off directing Batman, was set to helm the film. However, Warner Bros. put the film on an indefinite hold just three weeks before filming was set to begin.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Sam Raimi Says He’s Open To ‘Spider-Man 4’ As Tobey Maguire Cast As Charlie Chaplin In ‘Babylon’

After giving us his original “Spider-Man” trilogy, it’s exciting for many comic book movie fans that director Sam Raimi‘s finally returning to the world of Marvel Comics Raimi is in the director’s chair for the upcoming “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness” allowing him to play the biggest sandbox in modern cinema, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while that film is starting to bubble with anticipation and is only a few short weeks away, Raimi isn’t closing the door on more Marvel, more specifically, his old Spider-Man character.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

‘The Lost City’ Makes Its Streaming Debut: How to Watch the Bullock-Tatum Comedy Online

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s adventure comedy “The Lost City” arrives on Paramount+ today, following a surprise box office success last month. The action flick took down “The Batman” with a $31 million debut when it hit theaters on March 25, and now viewers can enjoy Bullock and Tatum’s captivating on-screen chemistry — and even a tease at Tatum’s bare butt — from the comfort of their homes. The Paramount film, directed by Aaron...
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Sashay into the playroom! Fisher-Price unveils fabulous RuPaul toy set

On Wednesday, Fisher-Price unveiled the Little People Collector RuPaul figure set. The beloved toy brand shrunk down the 6-foot-5-inch drag icon into 3-inch toy figurines that "RuPaul's Drag Race" fans and their kids can have for their own playroom or mantle. "RuPaul is a pop-culture icon who has been hailed...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Debuts First Clip, Earns Seal of Approval From Daughter Lisa-Marie, Granddaughter Riley Keough

Earlier this year, the first trailer for the upcoming Elvis biopic was released by Warner Bros. and featured Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Austin Butler as Elvis Presley. Elvis was helmed by Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge, The Great Gatsby) and also stars Tom Hanks as Elvis' manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Earlier this week, the iconic star's ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, took to Facebook to reveal she's seen the movie and gave it her seal of approval. Yesterday, a new clip from the movie was released, and Presley shared it to Instagram, adding more praise for Butler's performance.
MOVIES
loudersound.com

Watch Gregg Allman play an absolute classic as Cher vogues years before Madonna

"She smelled like I would imagine a mermaid would smell – I've never smelled it since, and I'll never forget it." So wrote Allman Brothers Band founder Gregg Allman of singer Cher, whom he first met in January 1975. The pair would go on to have a famously tumultuous courtship – Allman set the tone for what was to come by passing out after injecting heroin on their first date – following by an equally stormy marriage.
MUSIC

