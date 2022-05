BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested three people involved in the Bob Pettit Boulevard shooting that killed a Gonzales teenager. Around 9 p.m. on May 11, police responded to a deceased individual, now identified as 16-year-old Cartez Tucker, in the 1100 block of Bob Pettit Boulevard. A 24-year-old woman was also found with gunshot wounds and was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO