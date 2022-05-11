ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple says goodbye to the iPod after 21 years

TODAY.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApple announced Tuesday it will stop manufacturing the iPod...

www.today.com

Daily Mail

How much is YOUR old iPod worth? Apple's retro gadgets are selling for THOUSANDS on eBay as the tech giant announces it's discontinuing the devices after 20 years

This week Apple announced that it is discontinuing the iPod – one of its most successful products that revolutionised the way we listen to music. Apple launched its first iPod Classic back in 2001 with a $399 price tag, which shocked fans who had become accustomed to using significantly cheaper portable CD players and Walkmans.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Apple Says Goodbye to the Product That Saved the Company

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report has announced that it will discontinue offering its iconic music player. The iPod touch is the current version of the MP3 player that was introduced in 2007 and it features the iPhone’s multitouch interface. It is currently still available through the Apple...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

The iPod is finally dead as Apple discontinues the iPod touch

More than 20 years after introducing the original iPod, Apple is retiring the product line. On Tuesday, Apple announced in a post on its website that the seventh-generation iPod touch is the last iPod. Apple will continue selling iPod touch models while supplies last on Apple.com, in Apple Store locations, and at Apple Authorized Resellers.
ELECTRONICS
morningbrew.com

Apple is officially retiring the iPod

Apple is finally sending the iPod out to pasture after 20+ years of making it easier to listen to explicit versions of Lil Wayne songs without our parents knowing. The tech giant said yesterday that it will discontinue its iconic iPod Touch, the final remaining product of its music-player-only lineup, marking the official end of the era that revolutionized digital music.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Apple set to launch first iPhone with USB-C in 2023

Rumor mill: Apple has doggedly stuck to its Lightning port for the iPhone as USB-C increasingly becomes the standard for other portable devices. However, Apple may finally give it up next year. The move could be spurred on by external pressure. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted Wednesday that Apple will...
CELL PHONES
NME

Apple announces plans to discontinue the iPod

Apple has announced that it is officially discontinuing the iPod, after more than 20 years on the market. The MP3 player launched in 2001 with its original, click-wheel navigation, which was designed by Tony Fadell, who later invented the iPhone. The device was initially able to store up to 1,000 tracks.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Apple iPod: The First 10 Years of the Ubiquitous Media Player

#ThrowbackThursday: The iPod is one of the most iconic devices of the 21st century and the product that put Apple on the road to its current behemoth market position. We wrote this article in October 2011 as the original iPod was just turning 10. This week, Apple announced they are fully discontinuing iPod products. We've bumped this article as a nostalgia piece and to gain some perspective of how we viewed these devices back then.
ELECTRONICS
pymnts

Apple Said to Eye Grocery Delivery for Apple Pay

Apple may be seeing new updates for Apple Fitness+ and Apple Pay, and the company is also reportedly looking into a grocery ordering service focusing on nutrition, according to a report Sunday (May 8) from Apple Insider. Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg reporter who often writes about Apple products, said in...
CELL PHONES

