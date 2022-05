This month marks the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Lincoln Memorial, one of the many national landmarks that grace Washington, D.C. The National Park Service is celebrating the occasion with a social media campaign to capture everyone’s favorite #LincolnMemorialMoment, from unforgettable events to personal family photos. Of course, when thinking of meaningful musical moments at the Lincoln Memorial, there is one major historical event that rises to the top of the list: Marian Anderson’s iconic performance on the steps of the Memorial on Sunday, April 9, 1939.

