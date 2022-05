One of the biggest stories out of the Colorado General Assembly this year emerged late in the session as a group of corporate executives threw its weight around. They wanted to keep more of their money, and who can blame them for that. But the episode revealed that policy makers are in thrall to a smug segment of the state’s richest people, whose insouciant demands prioritize benefits for business over public interest. They largely got their way, because they have the muscle to divert the whole Capitol’s energy, and they appeared willing to follow through on a tax-limiting plan that would have compromised the budgets of countless local entities, particularly public schools.

21 HOURS AGO