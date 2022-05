May 15-22 is National Emergency Medical Service Week. During this week, the Kiowa County Hospital District will be honoring volunteers who have stepped forward, giving up quality time with their families, to provide care for community members in their time of need. The volunteers are few but dedicated and take care of the situations that come their way no matter what. They are your everyday heroes and very much appreciated for their dedication.

KIOWA COUNTY, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO