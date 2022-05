Susan Garefino of Lewes enjoyed a special Mother’s Day weekend in New York City courtesy of her daughter Jennifer. The mother and daughter team was able to see four Broadway shows in four days. The highlight of the trip was not only attending “The Music Man” starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster but also briefly speaking with Hugh at the stage door after the performance. “Well, Hugh said hello, and I said hi,” said Susan. Here mom and daughter are shown in Times Square with their latest edition of the Cape Gazette and their playbills.

LEWES, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO