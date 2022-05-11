New Mexico Superintendent Of Insurance Issues Emergency Order In Response To Wildfires To Assure Affected Individuals Have Access To Health Care Services
SANTA FE – In response to the horrific fires the state is experiencing, the New Mexico Superintendent of Insurance has issued an Emergency Order to assure affected individuals in these counties continue to have access to needed health care services and are able to maintain their insurance coverage during this period...ladailypost.com
