ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

New Mexico Superintendent Of Insurance Issues Emergency Order In Response To Wildfires To Assure Affected Individuals Have Access To Health Care Services

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 5 days ago

SANTA FE – In response to the horrific fires the state is experiencing, the New Mexico Superintendent of Insurance has issued an Emergency Order to assure affected individuals in these counties continue to have access to needed health care services and are able to maintain their insurance coverage during this period...

ladailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
ladailypost.com

Community Development Advisory Board Meets May 16

Los Alamos Community Development Advisory Board meets 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 16. Members of the public can join this meeting session to make public comment via Zoom by pasting into their browser the following:. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83781115274 once the session has started. Telephone: US: 1.346.248.7799. Webinar ID: 837 8111 5274. If you...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Counties Earns National Achievement Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. — New Mexico Counties has been recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents. New Mexico Counties entered the video and social media campaign “A Day Without Counties is a...
POLITICS
ladailypost.com

DPNM Hires Coordinated Campaign Director

The Democratic Party of New Mexico (DPNM) has hired Corrina Jaramillo Feldman as the 2022 Coordinated Campaign Director. As in past election years, Democrats are preparing to launch a joint fundraising, communications, and organizing effort to elect candidates up-and-down the ballot. Feldman is a lifelong New Mexican who was born...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

County Council Holds Work Session May 17 Via Zoom

The Los Alamos County Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 17. Note: Due to voting underway in Council Chambers, this meeting will be held remotely via Zoom. Read the agenda here. Members of the public may join this meeting session to make public comment via...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Health Care Services#Russell Toal State News#Santa Fe#New Mexicans
ladailypost.com

On The Job In Los Alamos: County Communications Pros

On the Job in Los Alamos are county communications professionals from left, Visual Information Specialist Leslie Bucklin, Public Works Office Manager Louise Romero, Department of Public Utilities Public Relations Manager Cathy D’Anna, Marketing Specialist Kelly Stewart, County Public Information Officer Julie Williams-Hill and fire team member Ian Espinoza during the community briefing on the Cerro Pelado Fire Thursday evening in Griffith Gymnasium. The team live streamed and recorded the briefing and processed questions submitted by citizens attending remotely. #worklosalamos #wherediscoveriesaremade. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Cerro Pelado: 23% Contained; Lab, County Remain In ‘Set’

Many of those supporting the Cerro Pelado firefighting effort gather for a morning briefing at basecamp. Courtesy/LANL. NNSA Los Alamos Field Office Manager Ted Wyka and Kelly Beierschmitt, the Lab’s deputy director for Operations, viewed mitigation work on the Cerro Pelado Fire by helicopter Friday, May 13, 2022. Courtesy/LANL.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Scenes Of Bitterroot Hotshots Working Cerro Pelado Fire

The Bitterroot Hotshots from Montana have been doing excellent work since their arrival at the Cerro Pelado Fire. Mostly working the night shift over in Division F where Division Superintendent Dan Stuki photographed them doing some clearing of dead and down timber before burning out along a road a couple of nights ago. They refueled their drip torches with a mixture of diesel and gasoline and continued to burn out to secure the edge of the fire. Source: @2022.CerroPeladoFire. Photo by Division Superintendent Dan Stuki.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Cerro Pelado Fire Evening Video: Sunday May 15

Great Basin Team 1 Public Information Officer Mary Cernicek was available after all to speak this evening with the Los Alamos Daily Post on what occurred throughout the day today with the Cerro Pelado Fire. Watch for a video update in the morning at ladailypost.com in which Cernicek will give a briefing on what occurred overnight. Video by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
ladailypost.com

LAMC Announces 2022 Mercy Award Winner

…Rosalie Maestas recognized for demonstrating compassion and unwavering commitment to helping others. She is truly the light that shines within the hospital. Los Alamos, NM (May 12, 2022) – Los Alamos Medical Center recently announced that Rosalie Maestas has been recognized as the facility’s 2022 Mercy Award winner.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Fr. Glenn: Risky Bets And Consequences

Well, the fires are still raging through New Mexico and California, to utter ruination and scouring of much of the land and property. One is reminded of scripture: “How great a forest is set ablaze by a small fire!” (James 3:5) With nature’s resilience the land will recover in time, of course, but few of us will likely live long enough to see it back in its recent beauty and glory. Nonetheless, the ravaging of livelihoods, hearths and homes will leave scars for generations.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Notice Of Possible Quorum: LAPS Honors Convocation

Members of the Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) Board may attend the LAPS Honors Convocation. This meeting is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Los Alamos High School. A quorum may be present; however, no action will be taken.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

PED Builds Coaching Into Teacher Professional Learning

SANTA FE — The Public Education Department (PED) is offering New Mexico elementary schools the opportunity to have classroom coaches available next fall to help teachers apply newly learned methods for teaching students how to read. Optional coaching is offered to elementary schools as a follow-up to mandatory professional...
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

On The Job In Los Alamos: Liseth Garay At UbiQD

On the job in Los Alamos recently is Liseth Garay, VP of Finance and Administration at UbiQD. Garay has worked for the company since 2017. UbiQD at 134 Eastgate Dr. is an advanced materials company powering product innovations in agriculture, clean energy, and security. Its quantum dots enable industry leaders to harness the power of light. UbiQD’s first product, UbiGro®, is a layer of light that helps plants get more from the sun. ‘Working at UbiQD I get to learn about all of the technology that we are developing from a non-scientific side,’ Garay said. Learn more about UbiQD at ubiqd.com. #worklosalamos #wherediscoveriesaremade. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Scenes From Different Vantage Points Of Massive Smoke Plume From Hermits Peak And Calf Canyon Fire May 14

Scene of the massive smoke plume permeating today from the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon combined fire. This photo was shot this afternoon driving back from Albuquerque. The Hermits Peak Fire began April 6, 2022 and the Calf Canyon Fire began April 19, 2022. The fires eventually combined and as of this morning have burned 279,868 acres and was 27 percent contained. The Hermits Peak Fire started from a prescribed burn and the Calf Canyon Fire is still under investigation. Located near Gallinas Canyon, the fire is burning heavy mixed conifer, ponderosa pine, brush and grass. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

On The Job In White Rock: At High Mesa Dental Arts

On the job in White Rock Saturday are Tyler Babcock and Bonita Garcia, employees of High Mesa Dental Arts, sprucing up the exterior of the dental office in their spare weekend hours on Longview Drive in White Rock. They plan on filling huge clay pots with a wide assortment of flowers. Photo by Shari Mills.
WHITE ROCK, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy