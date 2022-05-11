New Mexico Superintendent Of Insurance Issues Emergency Order In Response To Wildfires To Assure Affected Individuals Have Access To Health Care Services

Well, the fires are still raging through New Mexico and California, to utter ruination and scouring of much of the land and property. One is reminded of scripture: “How great a forest is set ablaze by a small fire!” (James 3:5) With nature’s resilience the land will recover in time, of course, but few of us will likely live long enough to see it back in its recent beauty and glory. Nonetheless, the ravaging of livelihoods, hearths and homes will leave scars for generations.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO