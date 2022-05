A body thought to be that of Jeb Baldwin was found just before 1 p.m. today, washed up on shore at Lake Waccamaw. Baldwin, 18, disappeared Sunday after a kayak overturned in Lake Waccamaw. Baldwin and two friends were out on the lake when the water turned rough. A tandem kayak with Baldwin and one other person overturned around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Katie Hall of the State Parks.

