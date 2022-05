University of Notre Dame men’s golf graduate student Davis Chatfield and junior Palmer Jackson have been named to the 2022 All-Atlantic Coast Conference team, as announced by the league on Wednesday, May 11. The duo become the first pair of Irish men’s golfers to earn All-ACC honors in the same season and the third Notre Dame players to earn all-conference awards from the league (Niall Platt, 2014).

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO