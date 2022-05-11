ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinckley, MN

Highway 61 Railroad Crossing in Hinckley Closed for Work

wcmpradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDrivers and residents heading through the City of Hinckley in early May may want to find alternate routes...

www.wcmpradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Street Flooding in St. Cloud, Manhole Covers Popping Up

ST. CLOUD -- The heavy rain in St. Cloud on Thursday morning has caused some street flooding,. Stearns County Emergency Management Director Erin Tufte says there has been so much water it is causing some manhole covers to pop up. She says crews are out working to put them back...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
more1049.com

Update: Wind Damage Being Reported in Parts of Emmet County

Spencer, IA (KICD)—The first experience with summer-like heat did not exactly leave the area quietly on Wednesday as the heat and humidity helped lead to an active couple of hours through the early evening. Before any severe weather was able to form, Spencer hit the record books setting a...
EMMET COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hinckley, MN
Traffic
Local
Minnesota Government
Hinckley, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Hinckley, MN
trfradio.com

One Dead in Road Construction Accident in Southern MN

A Rosemount area man is dead following a road construction accident yesterday in Le Sueur County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Tanner Korey Dosch (23) was fatally injured while working on a roadway project on Highway 99 in Montgomery Township. LeSueur County Sheriff, Montgomery Fire Department, Life Link Air Medical responded to the accident reported just before 9:30am.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
wcmpradio.com

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Hilltop Cottages Held Last Thursday

A group gathered up at the Hilltop Cottages behind the Pine City Civic Center last Thursday morning for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The City worked with Commonwealth Companies to provide 35 units of affordable housing. "This property is the culmination of a ton of hard work," said Dan Kreotz, Senior Vice...
PINE CITY, MN
lptv.org

Brainerd’s Historic Water Tower Ready to Receive Long-Awaited Renovation

One of Brainerd’s most historic landmarks representing the city has been long awaiting renovation, but that process may be getting underway soon. The Brainerd Water Tower was completed between the summer of 1919 and the winter of 1920, making it just over 100 years old. The water tower is beginning to show its age a little more each and every day, and the Brainerd City Council has approved the funding to replace the roof.
BRAINERD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highway 61
News Channel Nebraska

Severe storm downs trees, power lines across Central Nebraska

LEXINGTON, NE — Many central Nebraskans are cleaning up after severe storms knocked down trees and took out power lines on Thursday. Nebraska Public Power District says 1,336 customers were without power in Lexington because of a weather-related outage. About 650 customers were still without power at 5:30 p.m.
LEXINGTON, NE
valleynewslive.com

Downed power lines a factor in deadly Minnesota crash

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) - One person is dead and several others are injured following a storm-related crash in southwestern Minnesota Wednesday evening. It appears some of the victims were tweeting about the storm prior to the crash and may have been storm chasing. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the...
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Highway Worker Killed in Southern Minnesota Work Zone Incident

Montgomery, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young man from a southern Twin Cities suburb was the victim of a deadly incident in a highway work zone this morning. The State Patrol has not released much information but has indicated the 23-year-old Rosemount man was operating a skid loader while working on a road project in Le Sueur County when he was fatally injured. His name has not been released.
MONTGOMERY, MN
winonaradio.com

Body Found in Winona Hiking Area

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-Two hikers reported finding a body of a male near Devil’s Cave Wednesday evening. Winona Police responded to the hiking area shortly before 7 p.m. Police say the man was discovered with a handgun and appeared to have died from an apparent gunshot wound. Police believe the...
WINONA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
willmarradio.com

Four people rescued after canoe capsizes in Stearns County

(Collegeville Township, Stearns County, MN)-- On Wednesday evening at approximately 7:07 PM, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a capsized canoe on Lake Sagatagan located in Collegeville Township. The caller was an occupant of the capsized canoe and reported only one of the four occupants in the water was wearing a life jacket.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
KELOLAND TV

OSHA fines Sioux Falls contractor twice in a week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed fines of more than $200,000 for safety violations of a Sioux Falls contracting company. In a news release, OSHA says it found workers at risk of being buried under thousands of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
rjbroadcasting.com

Crow Wing County Board Calls on State to Address Property Tax Values

Crow Wing County Board Calls on State to Address Property Tax Values. (BRAINERD, MN) — The Crow Wing County Board held its first regular meeting of the month on Tuesday…. The board addressed a number of concerns leveled by residents regarding property values and taxes. Commissioner Rosemary Franzen was the first to offer her input…
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Arden Hills has reached a deal with Alatus to redevelop a massive site

A long debated plan to redevelop a former ammunition site in Arden Hills may finally be moving forward. What's happening: City officials and developer Alatus have reached an agreement that would allow for 1,460 housing units, 20% of which would be income-restricted. The project, called Rice Creek Commons, would also include commercial buildings and parks.The City Council approved the general agreement, which includes $17 million in tax-increment financing, on Monday night. Yes, but: Ramsey County, which owns the land and spent $40 million buying and cleaning the property, said it only heard about the agreement through an Arden Hills press release yesterday. The county has pushed hard for 2,500 homes on the 320 acres. "While it would be premature to provide comment at this point, as the landowner we will be happy to do so once we have our questions about the agreement satisfied," said Ramsey County spokesperson John Siqveland. The bottom line: Ramsey County has to decide if this deal is good enough.
ARDEN HILLS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person dies in storms on Wednesday night in southwest Minnesota

(Worthington, MN)-- One person has reportedly died as a result of the severe weather. Authorities say a woman was riding in a vehicle and died in Wednesday night's storm. Three vehicles were heading east on I-90 when they encountered power lines that had fallen over onto the roadway due to the storm.
WORTHINGTON, MN
mprnews.org

Copper thefts turn out lights in parts of St. Paul

On a recent night in St. Paul's Merriam Park, all the street lamps were on, but in the park itself, the lamps were dark. Their base plates were removed and all the wires had been cut out. It’s another example of a growing problem in St. Paul: With copper prices...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KELOLAND TV

Photos: Storm damage across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm with winds up to 80 miles per hour have caused extensive damage across South Dakota. The video below is of the storm reaching Hartford, courtesy of Paige Stolsmark. This video shows the storm reaching Chancellor, courtesy of Lindsay Van Meeteren. As severe...
HARTFORD, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy