SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The average price of a gallon of gas in the nation has hit an all-time high of $4.36, according to a report from GasBuddy. It's still lower than Utah's average, which is sitting just shy of $4.50 as of Tuesday. That number has fluctuated by only fractions of a penny since the last all-time high was reached in May.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO