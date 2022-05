TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Georgia man will spend more than 14 years in federal prison for his role in a meth trafficking ring that operated in parts of the midstate. The Department of Justice states that 49-year-old James Lamount Graham played a "significant role" in the illicit drug ring. Lamount was also fined $5,000 and was ordered to serve five years of supervised release after getting out of prison.

