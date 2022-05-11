ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A rotation of 75 food trucks starts serving in downtown Detroit on Monday

By Randiah Camille Green
Cover picture for the articleFood trucks and pop-ups for lunch in downtown Detroit? Yes, please. Detroit’s Cadillac Square and the Woodward Esplanade will host a rotating fleet of 75 food trucks for Downtown Street Eats,...

Downtown Street Eats to Feature Over 80 Food Trucks and Carts

Downtown Street Eats is presenting more than 80 food trucks and carts in Detroit for its 2022 season. Beginning May 16, the trucks will be stopping at Cadillac Square and the Woodward Esplanade from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each weekday. The opening week lineup will welcome Lemonade & Beyond,...
Smile! Detroit’s Flower Day is back in Eastern Market this Sunday

May in Detroit means Flower Day at Eastern Market, which has been sorely missed after going on a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. (The event pivoted to online ordering in 2020, and then came back as a series of scaled-down events dubbed “Flower Season” in 2021.) Now, everyone’s favorite excuse to head to the Russell Street sheds, get some sunshine, and buy flowers is back on Sunday. Whether you’re working on your backyard garden or looking to brighten up a boring apartment, you’ll find all manner of hanging baskets, houseplants, and flats at the market. Of course, you can buy flowers and plants from Eastern Market pretty much any weekend, but flower season is in full effect in May. There will also be three Flower Season Tuesday Markets on May 17, 24, and 31. Probably better to check those out if you don’t feel like fighting the Sunday crowd and dealing with hectic parking.
7 Things to Do This Weekend (May 13-15)

Inside-Out Now in its 13th year, the Detroit Institute of Arts’ annual Inside-Out outdoor art exhibition brings some of the museum’s most prominent artworks to the public, showcasing them against the backdrop of our metro Detroit streets and parks. This year, locals can find reproductions in Rouge Park in Detroit, Detroit’s Greektown, Freedom Hill County Park in Sterling Heights, all three Macomb Community College campuses, the Donald F. Fracassi Municipal Campus in Southfield, Indian Springs Metropark in White Lake, and more. No cost. Through Nov. 30. Various locations; dia.org.
A Look Inside The Recently Sold Fisher Mansion

At $4.9 million, it ranks as the most expensive home sale in Detroit’s history. But the numbers alone — as impressive as they may be — tell only a small part of the Alfred J. Fisher mansion’s story, says real estate agent Kathy Broock of Birmingham’s Max Broock Realtors, who brokered the recent sale of the landmark estate in Palmer Woods to Stellantis North America chief operating officer Mark Stewart and Antonio Gamez Galaz.
The new Twin Peaks restaurant in Auburn Hills is now open

Kitschy sports bar chain Twin Peaks has officially opened its latest location in metro Detroit. The new 6,835-square-foot restaurant is located at 2443 N. Squirrel Rd., Auburn Hills. According to a press release, the new Twin Peaks "features 49 TVs covering wall-to-wall sporting events, capturing each game from every angle....
Tacos, Tequila Coming To The 3rd Michigan Taco Fest

Let's talk tacos! The 3rd Annual Michigan Taco Fest 2022 happens this June. This is a weekend filled with non-stop eating and drinking. The festival happens at Canterbury Village and Wildwood Amphitheater, located at 2325 Joslyn Road in Lake Orion. When is Michigan Taco Fest 2022?. This three-day event happens...
Boutique hotel with floating barge bar opening in Port Huron in nearly 100-year-old former bank

A new boutique hotel that describes itself as the first of its kind in the area is set to open in Port Huron next month. The new CityFlatsHotel Port Huron will offer 18 unique boutique guest rooms, with no two rooms furnished alike. The hotel is built inside the former home of the Michigan National Bank, originally built in 1927. In a nod to its past life, the original bank vault has been transformed into a ballroom that can host weddings and receptions and seat up to 300 people.
James Beard Awards, The Common Grille, & More Metro Detroit Dining News

Two Detroit Chefs, Restaurant in Running for James Beard Awards. A Moroccan bistro, a seasonally driven and sophisticated bakery, and an Argentinian-inspired restaurant are representing Detroit in this year’s James Beard Awards — i.e., the Oscars of the food world. Barda in Core City is vying for Best...
Michigan Pickle King Dies at 96

Robert Joseph Vlasic loved his family and his work and devoted his life to making a great home for his wife and five sons, as well as creating opportunities for others as a successful businessman, philanthropist, and lay leader in the Catholic Church. Known for his optimistic spirit and bold and decisive personality, he touched the lives of friends and family with his compassion, loyalty, and generosity. Surrounded by the warmth and love of his family, Robert died peacefully on May 8, 2022 at the home he had shared for many years with his beloved wife, Nancy, who predeceased him in 2016.
Detroit-based HattieGirl Ice Cream is expanding throughout Michigan

Hattie Girl Ice Cream is a Detroit-based manufacturer. It’s one of the only Black-owned ice cream distributors in the U.S. James Render founded HattieGirl in 2006. The ice cream uses influences from the owner’s generational southern roots. HattieGirl Ice Cream is a certified minority-owned business, the only one in the state of Michigan.
No weed at Arts, Beats & Eats this year, Royal Oak votes

Looks like we won’t be getting to smoke weed at Arts, Beats & Eats in Royal Oak this year after all. City officials rejected a proposal to add a consumption lounge to this year’s Labor Day weekend festivities during a Monday night meeting. The pot-smoking tent would have...
