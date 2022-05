As the governor approaches the end of his term, he told WBUR he has some goals still to accomplish and very few plans post-office. Amid discussions of his coffee tendencies (he likes hot coffee when he wakes up in the morning) and questions about his post office plans (he doesn’t have many yet) on WBUR’s “Radio Boston” Thursday morning, Gov. Charlie Baker called the possibility of a Supreme Court decision overturning abortion protections a “major setback for women.”

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO