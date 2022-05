October 1, 1930 — May 6, 2022 (age 91) Norman Keedy Sparks, 91, passed away on May 6, 2022 at home in Salt Lake City. He was born on October 1, 1930 in Vallejo California, the son of Orville and Mable (Buckingham) Sparks. He began working as a clerk at the local Haberdashery while in school and served in the Air Force from 1948 to 1952. After leaving the Air Force he spent time traveling around the country before returning to California where he began his career as a roofer.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO