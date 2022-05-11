ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

Contegra Construction Completes 70,000SF Headquarters & Manufacturing Facility for Diode Dynamics in St. Charles, Mo.

stlouiscnr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Facility Visually Connects All Areas of Operation. ST. LOUIS – Automotive LED lighting manufacturer Diode Dynamics is moving into its new 70,000-square-foot headquarters/manufacturing facility in St. Charles, Mo. Contegra Construction has completed the facility at Fountain Lakes Commerce Center. Diode Dynamics reports high demand for its products in the aftermarket...

stlouiscnr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Journal Courier

St. Louis casino gets rebranded

A popular Downtown St. Louis casino has officially be rebranded under the new management of Caesars Entertainment. What was known as Lumiere Place Casino & Hotel is now Horseshoe St. Louis. The official transition took place May 3. “We’re thrilled to officially become Horseshoe St. Louis,” Brian Marsh, senior vice...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Bridge at Six Flags Rd. and Hwy 66 closed to NB traffic

EUREKA, Mo. – The bridge at O’Sullivan/Six Flags Road and US Hwy 66 is closed to northbound traffic, according to the Eureka Police Department. They said the lights in that area are malfunctioning. MoDOT has been notified. FOX 2 traffic reporter Molly Rose will continue to monitor this...
EUREKA, MO
KMOV

Meijer plans to build first local store in the Metro East

GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV) – Big box giant Meijer plans to open a store in the Metro East. News 4 has learned the retailer has signed an agreement to open its first store in the St. Louis area. The store will be in Glen Carbon at the intersection of Route 159 and Governor’s Parkway.
GLEN CARBON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Charles County, MO
Business
City
Earth City, MO
Local
Missouri Industry
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
County
Saint Charles County, MO
City
Saint Charles, MO
Local
Missouri Business
Saint Charles, MO
Business
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Industry
nextstl.com

May 24, 2022 St. Louis Land Tax Sale

The St. Louis Land Tax Sale is tomorrow. These are properties for which the owner has not paid property taxes for four years. The owner has until the last minute to pay up, so some of these may not go for sale in the end. It’s an auction with the bidding starting at the taxes owed. If no one buys they go to the LRA.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

Distinctive Property: 28 Thorndell Drive

051322-dd-distinctive property LMCC-28 Thorndell Drive. Nestled in a lovely neighborhood, this charming Richmond Heights property is home to stylish finishes and a traditional floor plan perfect for family and friends to gather. Entertain in the large living room with a fireplace or spend an evening reading in the attached study. As temperatures rise, you can enjoy evenings on the deck off of the spacious family room. The renovated kitchen is a dream, opening up to the dining and family room areas and featuring stainless appliances, granite counters and a wine fridge. Unwind in the luxurious main-floor master suite, which includes a large jetted tub and shower, as well as two oversize custom closets. Upstairs you’ll find three more bedrooms and two full baths, and the finished lower level includes a family room, full bath, bar area and wine cellar. The private backyard boasts an amazing outdoor kitchen and pergola overlooking the gorgeous pool and flagstone patio.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Holland Construction Services Hires John Gillespie as Project Directo

Holland Construction Services is pleased to announce John Gillespie as its newest Project Director. Gillespie will primarily focus on Holland’s healthcare-related projects. He joins Holland with more than 28 years of experience working on a variety of projects, including several major medical facilities. In his new position, Gillespie will...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Industry#Commercial Real Estate#Construction Maintenance#Contegra Construction
KFVS12

New area code announced for 573 area code region in Mo.

Crews responded to a fire in the home of a basement on the 1500 block of Themis Street in Cape Girardeau Tuesday night. Elderly woman dead, three houses intentionally set on fire in Caldwell County. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The authorities are investigating a string of apparent arsons near...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
laduenews.com

New Beginnings at The Fountains of West County

There’s a lot to consider when moving yourself or a loved one into a senior living community, but what it all comes down to is the sincerity of the care it provides. Whether that care is for physical or mental aging or care for the quality of each resident’s day-to-day experiences, The Fountains of West County has made that sincerity its priority. The Fountains’ true love for seniors is apparent as its staff is dedicated to offering each resident a healthy, active and enriched lifestyle.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Crystal City prepares for retail surge

(Crystal City) Things have been moving when it comes to filling vacant retail buildings in Crystal City. Most of the vacant spaces are owned by R.L. Jones Properties. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says there is a lot of interest in spaces in the Twin City Mall. Eisenbeis says...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Construction
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Industry
stlouiscnr.com

McCarthy Building Companies Complete Construction for Tomahawk Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility

One of the World’s Largest Aqua-Aerobic Disk Filtration System Installations for Dual-Use Filtration. McCarthy Building Companies has completed construction at Tomahawk Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility in Leawood, Kansas, one of the world’s largest Aqua-Aerobic disk filtration system installations for dual-use filtration. Begun in 2018, the project was completed on schedule and on budget. The ribbon cutting was held May 4, 2022.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy