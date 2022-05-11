Contegra Construction Completes 70,000SF Headquarters & Manufacturing Facility for Diode Dynamics in St. Charles, Mo.
New Facility Visually Connects All Areas of Operation. ST. LOUIS – Automotive LED lighting manufacturer Diode Dynamics is moving into its new 70,000-square-foot headquarters/manufacturing facility in St. Charles, Mo. Contegra Construction has completed the facility at Fountain Lakes Commerce Center. Diode Dynamics reports high demand for its products in the aftermarket...stlouiscnr.com
Comments / 0