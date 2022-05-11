ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

McCarthy Building Companies Complete Construction for Tomahawk Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the World’s Largest Aqua-Aerobic Disk Filtration System Installations for Dual-Use Filtration. McCarthy Building Companies has completed construction at Tomahawk Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility in Leawood, Kansas, one of the world’s largest Aqua-Aerobic disk filtration system installations for dual-use filtration. Begun in 2018, the project was completed on schedule and...

